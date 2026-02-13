Missing Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as Pool Cleaners Bizarrely Show Up at Her $1Million Arizona Home — But Their Company Claims 'They've Never Had a Client at That Address'

While there haven't been any suspects found or named yet, photos of a suspect were revealed by the FBI on February 10.

In the pictures, a man in a mask was captured on Nancy's Nest camera, with his hands covered in gloves. He also seemed to be armed, appearing to have a gun holstered in the front of his belt.

FBI Director Kash Patel released the following statement with the photos: "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. "Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."

He also begged anyone with more information to contact the FBI.

Savannah also posted the photos on her social media, writing, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900."