Missing Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as Pool Cleaners Bizarrely Show Up at Her $1Million Arizona Home — But Their Company Claims 'They've Never Had a Client at That Address'
Feb. 13 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
In a bizarre twist in the case of Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy, pool cleaners showed up to her house and were escorted in, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
MS Now reporter on the ground, Alex Tabet, caught footage of the unexpected visitors.
What's Going on With the Pool Cleaners?
In drone footage Tabet shared, two men can clearly be seen dragging nets through the pool in Nancy's backyard, despite the missing woman's house being on lockdown.
In another video shared to X by @mrtroylynch, a deputy is seen in footage escorting pool cleaners to the front door.
Several clips have also surfaced showing work trucks from Ambiance Pool Service & Supplies, a local company, in front of Nancy's house.
In a strange twist, the company informed TMZ they have never had a client at Nancy's address. In response, the Sheriff's Department referred the outlet back to Nancy's family, who have yet to comment on the pool cleaners' visit.
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
Nancy has been missing since February 1. She was last seen at her house the night before, having been dropped off by her daughter Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni.
The next morning, Nancy was due to go to a friend's house to watch a livestream of a church service from New York City. When she didn't show up and couldn't able to be reached, the friend called Annie.
By the time Nancy's children made it to her house, she was missing. Left behind were her cellphone, keys, and wallet.
Info on a Suspect
While there haven't been any suspects found or named yet, photos of a suspect were revealed by the FBI on February 10.
In the pictures, a man in a mask was captured on Nancy's Nest camera, with his hands covered in gloves. He also seemed to be armed, appearing to have a gun holstered in the front of his belt.
FBI Director Kash Patel released the following statement with the photos: "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. "Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."
He also begged anyone with more information to contact the FBI.
Savannah also posted the photos on her social media, writing, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900."
As of now, Nancy remains missing, and the suspect who took her has yet to be apprehended.
Savannah and her siblings have released various statements along the way about their mother, begging for her to be brought home. They have also made it clear they still believe she's out there.