Nancy Guthrie Crime Scene Chaos: Investigators Accused of 'Contaminating' Area After Landscapers Were Spotted at $1Million Arizona Home After Her 'Abduction'
Feb. 17 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Local law enforcement investigating the shocking disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, are facing backlash yet again after another worker showed up at the missing woman's Arizona home this week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A Man Carrying Tools Was Spotted on Nancy Guthrie's Property
On Monday, February 16, ABC 15 reporter Nick Ciletti shared a video of a man – who he said appeared to be a landscaper – bringing tools into the backyard.
As the clip circulated on social media, it left many following the case baffled as to why the Guthrie family had been allowed to have people on the property despite the active investigation into her disappearance.
One X user scoffed, "Let’s contaminate the scene some more," and a second person asked why her home hadn't been "marked off" to keep outsiders away.
A third user pointed out that other workers and delivery drivers had already managed to get onto the property as they lamented: "I give up. An actual crime scene and they have let a pizza get delivered, a pool service in to clean the pool, now the landscaper is working and not to mention the 16 gloves that were found outside that the detectives just happened to throw on the ground because that’s what you do? This can’t be real. It just can’t. You don’t allow workers in a crime scene. Especially one that is still ongoing. So bizarre!"
Despite the backlash, several social media users defended the controversial decision to continue work on the property, arguing that local police had already released the home to the Guthrie family amid the ongoing case.
"Whether you like it or not this property needs to be maintained," one person said. "The Sheriff released it to the family weeks ago. It has rained in Tucson since this case started. Will be raining again tonight and tomorrow. Stop speculating."
This is far from the first time local law enforcement has been criticized for how they are handling the case. As Radar previously reported, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has been under fire as the desperate search for Nancy slips into its third week.
Last week, Nanos was accused of keeping evidence from the FBI after samples were sent to a private facility in Florida for testing, rather than being shipped to the FBI's lab in Quantico, Virginia.
However, Nanos said that was "not even close to the truth."
"Actually, the FBI just wanted to send the one or two they found by the crime scene, closest to it – mile, mile and a half," the sheriff said, referring to evidence found close to Nancy's home. "I said, ‘No, why do that? Let’s just send them all to where all the DNA exists, all the profiles and the markers exist.’ They agreed [that it] makes sense."
Earlier this month, the sheriff suggested it could take weeks, months, or even "years" to find the missing 84-year-old.
"It's exhausting, these ups and downs," he added. "But we will keep moving forward."
Despite his hopes, Savannah reportedly "dismissed" Nanos from the case via text message, telling him that "she has her own people and didn't need him" any longer.