EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie's Kidnapping Horror — Inside the Terrifying Abduction and Desperate Rescue Efforts for TV Star's Ailing Mom
Feb. 19 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
At press time, Today host Savannah Guthrie was reeling over the apparent kidnapping of her beloved 84-year-old mother in Arizona and the emergence of ransom notes demanding millions in cryptocurrency, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and as authorities raced to rescue the frail senior, one local lawman admitted: "The clock is literally ticking."
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos made the chilling observation while delivering an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie from her home in the Catalina Foothills outside of Tucson.
Pacemaker Sync Stops At 2AM
Cops believe Nancy was snatched while she slept, sometime after being dropped off at her residence by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31. She had just had dinner with Cioni, 50, and daughter Annie, 56, who is Savannah's sister.
But when Nancy didn't attend her usual Sunday morning church service the following day, a concerned friend contacted her children, who ultimately reported her missing, authorities said.
Savannah, 54, was spending time with her husband and two kids before her planned flight to Italy for NBC's Winter Olympics coverage when she reportedly received the heart-wrenching call that her mother had vanished.
She has since pulled out of her Olympic cohosting duties as over 100 detectives continue to search for her mom.
At Nancy's $1 million home – which she bought in 1975 with her late husband for just $85,000 – police said they found her car, cellphone and smartwatch, which stopped syncing with her pacemaker around 2 a.m. on Feb. 1.
Crime Scene Declared Outside Home
The area was promptly declared a crime scene as what appeared to be blood droplets were discovered outside the home, which reportedly also showed signs of forced entry, sparking fears that the adored grandma was taken against her will.
Nanos pointed out Nancy requires daily medication and addressed whoever may be holding her by saying: "You've placed her in great jeopardy without giving her meds that are critical to her. Again, like I've said, could be fatal if she doesn't get those meds."
Search crews have deployed K-9 units, drones and ground teams, sweeping nearby desert terrain and surrounding neighborhoods. Detectives are also combing through home surveillance footage, cellphone records and license plate data, while fielding a growing flood of tips. But despite the massive effort, no confirmed sightings have been reported, and officers have yet to publicly identify any suspects or persons of interest.
Mobility Issues Raise Alarms
Nancy was described by police as "sharp as a tack" but with mobility issues that would prevent her from leaving the house on her own.
Now, some experts believe multiple abductors may be responsible.
Retired police chief Mike Jones, who is not involved in the case, noted: "It's going to take more than one of the suspects to take an 84-year-old woman out.
"Not because of weight or fighting, but the fact that she's probably having a very difficult time walking, getting in a car, and she's probably crying and she's probably fearful."
Jones also speculated goons may have gagged Nancy to silence her.
Savannah Pleads For Prayers
Meanwhile, threatening ransom notes – which have yet to be verified by investigators – were received by multiple media outlets, demanding millions in bitcoin for Nancy's release.
Sources said the messages, which were forwarded to law enforcement, included telling details about the crime scene.
Savannah, who has an estimated net worth of $40million, gave a glimpse into her private pain, sources said, as the respected TV journalist – who has publicly discussed her faith – pleaded for prayers on social media.
The devoted daughter has also temporarily stepped back from Today, and cohosts Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones shared a statement from their colleague urging anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office and thanking fans for their support.
Savannah's statement shared: "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom."