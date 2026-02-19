EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie's Kidnapping Horror — Inside the Terrifying Abduction and Desperate Rescue Efforts for TV Star's Ailing Mom

Cops believe Nancy was snatched while she slept, sometime after being dropped off at her residence by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31. She had just had dinner with Cioni, 50, and daughter Annie, 56, who is Savannah's sister.

But when Nancy didn't attend her usual Sunday morning church service the following day, a concerned friend contacted her children, who ultimately reported her missing, authorities said.

Savannah, 54, was spending time with her husband and two kids before her planned flight to Italy for NBC's Winter Olympics coverage when she reportedly received the heart-wrenching call that her mother had vanished.

She has since pulled out of her Olympic cohosting duties as over 100 detectives continue to search for her mom.

At Nancy's $1 million home – which she bought in 1975 with her late husband for just $85,000 – police said they found her car, cellphone and smartwatch, which stopped syncing with her pacemaker around 2 a.m. on Feb. 1.