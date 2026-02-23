Nancy Guthrie DNA Testing May Take 'a Year' to Analyze Due to 'Challenges' In Case, Sheriff Claims — After Snubbing FBI for Private Lab
Savannah Guthrie's missing mom Nancy's DNA may take "a year" to analyze due to "challenges' in the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This comes directly from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who snubbed the FBI to have it analyzed in a private lab.
Sheriff Nanos Comments Revealed
Last week, local police acquired DNA from Nancy's home that did not match her, her family members, or people who worked in her home. It was, however, mixed with Guthrie's DNA
Nanos shared with NBC News the lab told them there were "challenges," and they "understood" them.
He added: "But our lab also knows that the technology is moving so fast and in such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months, or maybe a year, to allow them to do better with, say, a mixture of that kind of thing."
While Nanos admitted the DNA could be from the man believed to have abducted Nancy, thus far, there have been no matches found to criminals and suspects in the FBI's CODIS database.
The Investigation Into Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Is 'Growing'
Nanos, who has come under fire for the way he's led the investigation, has continued to insist his officers have no suspects or list of names. This is in stark contrast to some local businesses that claimed the FBI showed them a list of suspects and names.
In an interview on Friday, February 20, Nanos acknowledged delays in the investigation, sharing, "It’s never fast enough for the sheriff. I want it like you, ‘Come on, guys, let’s go, let’s go, let’s find her, But the reality is that I also know that sometimes things take time."
While there haven't been any updates on the missing 84-year-old in days, Nanos insisted the investigation is still "growing."
"In terms of leads and working and getting out there, I’d say that's growing, yeah," he noted.
The biggest clues regarding the suspect have come from Nest camera footage recovered from Nancy's house, where a man was seen donning a mask, gloves, and a gun in the holster of his belt. The backpack and gun holster are believed to have been purchased from Walmart.
On that front, Nanos alleged they're "getting a little closer to identifying some of the other items," such as "the shoes, the pains, the shirt or jacket."
While there was a glove found approximately two miles from Nancy's home that was similar to the glove the abductor wore, DNA from it also failed to turn up any matches in the CODIS system.
Regardless, Nanos assured they're "not quitting" and will "find" Nancy.
What Has Savannah Guthrie Said?
While Savannah and her family have made many statements via Instagram since their mother went missing on February 1, she has been quiet for a week.
In her last clip, she shared she and her siblings "still believe" Nancy will be returned to them and 'still have hope" she's alive.
"And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it's never too late, and you're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing," she said at the time.
"We are here, and we believe, and we believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late."