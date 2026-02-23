Nancy Guthrie DNA Testing May Take 'a Year' to Analyze Due to 'Challenges' In Case, Sheriff Claims — After Snubbing FBI for Private Lab

This comes directly from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos , who snubbed the FBI to have it analyzed in a private lab.

Savannah Guthrie 's missing mom Nancy's DNA may take "a year" to analyze due to "challenges' in the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said 'sometimes things take time' in regard to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

Last week, local police acquired DNA from Nancy's home that did not match her, her family members, or people who worked in her home. It was, however, mixed with Guthrie's DNA

Nanos shared with NBC News the lab told them there were "challenges," and they "understood" them.

He added: "But our lab also knows that the technology is moving so fast and in such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months, or maybe a year, to allow them to do better with, say, a mixture of that kind of thing."

While Nanos admitted the DNA could be from the man believed to have abducted Nancy, thus far, there have been no matches found to criminals and suspects in the FBI's CODIS database.