Blood-Stained Gloves Found Near Nancy Guthrie's Home as Investigators May Scale Back Search, Insiders Say

The 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on January 31 from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills.

Three weeks later, authorities are still working around the clock, but insiders told ABC News the case may soon transition to a long-term, scaled-back operation.

According to KVOA, an Arizona couple discovered what appeared to be blood-stained black gloves in the desert roughly a mile from Nancy's home on February 11.

"Sure enough, it was a black glove in the desert. It appeared to have looked like it was ripped. It also appeared to look like it had blood on it. There was two different colors. The blood was more towards the wrist side of the glove and on the pointer finger, it looked like it was ripped," the couple told the outlet.

The gloves were reportedly found about 10 feet apart off Campbell Avenue. One of them appeared to be resting on a rock that had what looked like a dried droplet of blood beneath it.

"And also from the glove it looked like a blood drop on a rock underneath the glove was like dried blood or something. We didn't move it or touch it. We immediately were like, we have to do something. So I was like I will call the sheriff department," the husband said.

Investigators responded to the scene and questioned the couple before allowing them to leave. Officials remained in the area until approximately 2 a.m., according to the local report.

"It didn't just look like a regular glove. It looked like this was a glove used for something that could've possibly been what they were looking for," the wife added.