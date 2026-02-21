EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals The One Reason Prince William is Now 'Beyond Furious' With Andrew Windsor Over Ex-Duke's Epstein Links
Feb. 21 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is said to be "beyond furious" his flagship environmental initiative has been dragged into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the future king blames the wider fallout from Andrew Windsor's past associations with the pedophile for the reputational storm now engulfing the Earthshot Prize.
The controversy erupted after Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the former chairman and chief executive of global logistics firm DP World, was named in newly scrutinized U.S. Department of Justice Epstein files.
DP World is a founding partner of the Earthshot Prize and has donated at least £1million – approximately $1.27million – to the good cause, which awards $1.27million annually to climate innovators.
The U.K. Charity Commission has now confirmed it is assessing concerns about Earthshot's funding sources following a formal complaint by anti-monarchy group Republic.
Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, said: "Earthshot has a duty to do due diligence, to ask questions about donors and where money is coming from. Did they do that here?"
Disturbing Emails From Epstein Exposed
Emails published in the U.S. referenced communications between Epstein and bin Sulayem, including explicit material and invitations to Epstein's private island.
In one 2009 message, Epstein chillingly wrote: "Where are you? Are you ok, I loved the torture video."
Being named in the files is not in itself evidence of wrongdoing, and bin Sulayem has not publicly responded to the allegations.
A statement from the Dubai government announced leadership changes at DP World but did not specify reasons, saying: "DP World affirmed that the new appointments support its strategy for sustainable growth and reinforce its role in strengthening global supply chains and supporting Dubai's position as a leading hub for trade and logistics."
Prince William 'Livid' Over Earthshot Controversy
A royal source told us: "William is absolutely livid that Earthshot has been pulled into this mess. He sees the prize as one of the most important projects of his life – something positive and forward-looking. To have it mentioned in the same breath as Epstein is deeply upsetting to him."
The insider added William believes the situation underscores the lingering shadow cast by his disgraced uncle Andrew's past links to Epstein.
"In his mind, the monarchy is still paying a huge price for that association," a palace aide said. "He is furious that yet again, because of Andrew's history, the family's work is being scrutinized through that lens."
Earthshot was launched in 2020 by William to incentivize solutions to climate change and environmental degradation.
Since its inception, it has sought high-profile corporate partnerships to fund its awards and global events.
According to our palace source, William could not have known about "the content or timing" of emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Another insider close to the heir's beloved Earthshot charity said, "There is a clear distinction between a corporate partner and the personal conduct of an executive. But perception matters, especially when it comes to royal initiatives. William is determined to ensure the integrity of Earthshot remains intact."
A Charity Commission spokesperson said: "We are aware of concerns about sources of funding to the Earthshot prize. We are assessing this information to determine any next steps and if there is a role for the commission."
Another royal source said William's anger is rooted in protectiveness rather than panic.
"He feels a huge responsibility for Earthshot's credibility," they added. "He has worked hard to position it as modern, transparent, and ethical. The suggestion that it could be tainted by association is something he takes personally."