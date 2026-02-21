EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals The One Reason Prince William is Now 'Beyond Furious' With Andrew Windsor Over Ex-Duke's Epstein Links

A royal source told us: "William is absolutely livid that Earthshot has been pulled into this mess. He sees the prize as one of the most important projects of his life – something positive and forward-looking. To have it mentioned in the same breath as Epstein is deeply upsetting to him."

The insider added William believes the situation underscores the lingering shadow cast by his disgraced uncle Andrew's past links to Epstein.

"In his mind, the monarchy is still paying a huge price for that association," a palace aide said. "He is furious that yet again, because of Andrew's history, the family's work is being scrutinized through that lens."

Earthshot was launched in 2020 by William to incentivize solutions to climate change and environmental degradation.

Since its inception, it has sought high-profile corporate partnerships to fund its awards and global events.

According to our palace source, William could not have known about "the content or timing" of emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice.