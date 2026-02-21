Megyn Kelly Blasts Savannah Guthrie Over Missing Mom Case: 'We Have Seen So Little of the Guthries'

During a fiery episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn openly criticized Savannah and her family for what she described as a lack of visible public action since 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home.

Megyn Kelly took aim at Savannah Guthrie as the search for the Today host's missing mother enters its fourth week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I mean prayer vigil, or like even an everyday update," she agreed.

"We have seen so little of the Guthries," Megyn said. "We haven't even seen them out. You know, joining in a search or like helping with the grid, you know pattern where they walk the grounds."

"It's just like every once in a while they drop like a 30-second video being like, 'If you have our mom, please return her.' It is a little odd," she said.

Savannah, 54, and her siblings have remained in Tucson and have released multiple short videos pleading for their mother's safe return.

Nancy's disappearance is currently being investigated as a kidnapping by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

Zack went even further, claiming that Savannah appears to be the only family member consistently speaking out.

"Not even they, it's just Savannah at this point. The rest of the family has dipped out," he alleged. "It's just Savannah and she gives us like a quick, a strange quick update."

He also questioned the tone of her appeals.

"Savannah's like pleading with them and saying like you know, 'Please bring our mother back. We believe in the goodness of humanity,'" Zack said. "And I'm just like, this is a man that you guys believe has kept this elderly woman somewhere for two — for over two weeks now. And we think suddenly he's gonna have some compassion and be like, oh yeah, let me just drop her off at a local gas station. Like I just, it doesn’t make sense to me."

Megyn agreed bluntly: "It doesn't make sense to me either."