Home > News > savannah guthrie

Megyn Kelly Blasts Savannah Guthrie Over Missing Mom Case: 'We Have Seen So Little of the Guthries'

split image of Nancy Guthrie and Megyn Kelly
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; @megynkelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly slam Savannah Guthrie’s response as the FBI investigates her missing mother’s suspected kidnapping.

Profile Image

Feb. 21 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

Megyn Kelly took aim at Savannah Guthrie as the search for the Today host's missing mother enters its fourth week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a fiery episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn openly criticized Savannah and her family for what she described as a lack of visible public action since 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home.

Megyn Kelly Wants More Updates on Nancy Guthrie

image of Megyn Kelly questioned Savannah Guthrie’s public response to her mother’s disappearance.
Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly questioned Savannah Guthrie’s public response to her mother’s disappearance.

"We have seen so little of the Guthries," Megyn said. "We haven't even seen them out. You know, joining in a search or like helping with the grid, you know pattern where they walk the grounds."

When guest podcaster Zack Peter suggested a "Prayer vigil," Megyn doubled down.

"I mean prayer vigil, or like even an everyday update," she agreed.

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

Kelly said 'we have seen so little of the Guthries' during the search effort.

'It's a Little Odd'

image of Zack Peter suggested the family should hold a public 'prayer vigil.'
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Zack Peter suggested the family should hold a public 'prayer vigil.'

Nancy's disappearance is currently being investigated as a kidnapping by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

Savannah, 54, and her siblings have remained in Tucson and have released multiple short videos pleading for their mother's safe return.

But Megyn suggested the family's public outreach hasn't been enough.

"It's just like every once in a while they drop like a 30-second video being like, 'If you have our mom, please return her.' It is a little odd," she said.

Podcast Guest Claims it's 'Just Savannah' Speaking Out About Her Mother

image of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is being investigated as a kidnapping.
Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is being investigated as a kidnapping.

Zack went even further, claiming that Savannah appears to be the only family member consistently speaking out.

"Not even they, it's just Savannah at this point. The rest of the family has dipped out," he alleged. "It's just Savannah and she gives us like a quick, a strange quick update."

He also questioned the tone of her appeals.

"Savannah's like pleading with them and saying like you know, 'Please bring our mother back. We believe in the goodness of humanity,'" Zack said. "And I'm just like, this is a man that you guys believe has kept this elderly woman somewhere for two — for over two weeks now. And we think suddenly he's gonna have some compassion and be like, oh yeah, let me just drop her off at a local gas station. Like I just, it doesn’t make sense to me."

Megyn agreed bluntly: "It doesn't make sense to me either."

'No Way' Savannah Guthrie Will Return to 'Today'

image of Savannah has released video pleas asking for her mother’s safe return.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah has released video pleas asking for her mother’s safe return.

Due to her mother's disappearance, insiders say there is 'no way' Savannah will return to Today.

"There's no way Savannah's coming back," one veteran executive told the Status newsletter about her position on Today. "I can't imagine she would even want to."

The former lawyer has been the co-host of Today since 2012.

