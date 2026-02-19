'There's No Way Savannah's Coming Back': NBC Grapples With the Loss of 'Today' Star After Mom's Abduction — 'No Natural Successor'

"There’s no way Savannah’s coming back," one veteran executive told the Status newsletter about her longtime position on Today. "I can’t imagine she would even want to."

The former lawyer has been the co-host of Today since 2012 and has taken on an even bigger profile since Matt Lauer's scandalous 2017 firing.

While Hoda Kotb was elevated to join Savannah on the prime 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. hours, she retired in January 2025 to spend more time with her young adopted daughters. Craig Melvin was named Kotb's successor.

Now, NBC is in a panic about what to do if the network's most popular morning show star decides to leave her position after her elderly mom's kidnapping.