Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Brutally Trolled for Living It Up at Star-Studded Fashion Event With Paul McCartney's Daughter Amid Brother Andrew Windsor's Epstein Arrest Disgrace

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles is facing backlash for laughing at Fashion Week shortly after Prince Andrew’s arrest.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Battling King Charles was met with boos and online fury after attending a star-studded London Fashion Week show – hours after his car-crash of a brother Andrew Windsor was arrested over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

RadarOnline.com can reveal cancer-stricken Charles, 77, took his seat in the front row for British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker's opening show, wearing a gray suit and white shirt, as crowds outside voiced a mixture of cheers and groans.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles attended a London Fashion Week show just hours after his brother’s arrest.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The appearance came on the same day Andrew was detained at Sandringham in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office – as he turned 66.Police later confirmed today they were carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk as part of the investigation.

Before his public appearance, Charles issued a written statement saying: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

Article continues below advertisement

Fashion Week Appearance Sparks Online Backlash

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Metropolitan police
Source: UNSPLASH

Crowds outside the event voiced a mixture of cheers and groans as the King arrived.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the gravity of the situation, Charles pressed ahead with engagements, including welcoming El Salvador's ambassador Francisco Lima Mena to a royal residence before attending the fashion event, where he was seated near designer Stella McCartney, daughter of Beatles icon Paul McCartney.

Members of the press shouted questions as he departed, but the monarch did not respond. Online reaction was swift. One royal watcher said, "People are stunned. They're asking how Charles can sit front row at a glam event while his brother is in custody. The optics are terrible."

Another commentator added, "There is real anger online. Some are saying the King has no shame – that he should have postponed out of respect for the seriousness of the allegations."

Royal sources told us Charles had not been informed in advance of Andrew's arrest and was determined to continue with his constitutional duties.

Article continues below advertisement

Police Probe Tied to Epstein Document Release

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Royal sources confirmed that Charles received no advance warning of his brother's arrest.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
'RHONJ' Cast Pic

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' is Back — For a Test! Bravo Bigwigs Greenlight Filming to Recommence Shooting to 'Film Test Candidates' for Possible Reboot  

Photo of Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise

EXCLUSIVE: Why Video of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt 'Fighting Over Jeffrey Epstein Death' Has Put 'Fear of God' into Hollywood

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said, "The King believes stability is paramount. He feels it is important to show the monarchy carries on, and that is what he was doing by attending the fashion event."

Andrew was arrested following the release of millions of documents by the U.S. Department of Justice relating to Epstein. Police are reviewing claims the former prince, while serving as Britain's trade envoy, shared sensitive information with Epstein.

He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Thames Valley Police said: "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Press members shouted questions at the monarch as he departed the venue in central London.

Misconduct in public office carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Trade envoys are bound by confidentiality and the Official Secrets Act.

The National Crime Agency is assisting forces, including the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police, as they assess evidence linked to Epstein.

Andrew allegedly passed confidential files to Epstein regarding four trips he made as the U.K. trade envoy in November 2010. Documents on a proposed reconstruction of Helmand Province in Afghanistan were also said to have been forwarded from the ex-duke on Christmas Eve, 2010.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.