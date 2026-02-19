EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Brutally Trolled for Living It Up at Star-Studded Fashion Event With Paul McCartney's Daughter Amid Brother Andrew Windsor's Epstein Arrest Disgrace
Feb. 19 2026, Published 5:43 p.m. ET
Battling King Charles was met with boos and online fury after attending a star-studded London Fashion Week show – hours after his car-crash of a brother Andrew Windsor was arrested over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
RadarOnline.com can reveal cancer-stricken Charles, 77, took his seat in the front row for British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker's opening show, wearing a gray suit and white shirt, as crowds outside voiced a mixture of cheers and groans.
The appearance came on the same day Andrew was detained at Sandringham in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office – as he turned 66.Police later confirmed today they were carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk as part of the investigation.
Before his public appearance, Charles issued a written statement saying: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.
"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."
Fashion Week Appearance Sparks Online Backlash
Despite the gravity of the situation, Charles pressed ahead with engagements, including welcoming El Salvador's ambassador Francisco Lima Mena to a royal residence before attending the fashion event, where he was seated near designer Stella McCartney, daughter of Beatles icon Paul McCartney.
Members of the press shouted questions as he departed, but the monarch did not respond. Online reaction was swift. One royal watcher said, "People are stunned. They're asking how Charles can sit front row at a glam event while his brother is in custody. The optics are terrible."
Another commentator added, "There is real anger online. Some are saying the King has no shame – that he should have postponed out of respect for the seriousness of the allegations."
Royal sources told us Charles had not been informed in advance of Andrew's arrest and was determined to continue with his constitutional duties.
Police Probe Tied to Epstein Document Release
An insider said, "The King believes stability is paramount. He feels it is important to show the monarchy carries on, and that is what he was doing by attending the fashion event."
Andrew was arrested following the release of millions of documents by the U.S. Department of Justice relating to Epstein. Police are reviewing claims the former prince, while serving as Britain's trade envoy, shared sensitive information with Epstein.
He has consistently denied wrongdoing.
Thames Valley Police said: "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time."
Misconduct in public office carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Trade envoys are bound by confidentiality and the Official Secrets Act.
The National Crime Agency is assisting forces, including the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police, as they assess evidence linked to Epstein.
Andrew allegedly passed confidential files to Epstein regarding four trips he made as the U.K. trade envoy in November 2010. Documents on a proposed reconstruction of Helmand Province in Afghanistan were also said to have been forwarded from the ex-duke on Christmas Eve, 2010.