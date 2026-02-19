EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Brutally Trolled for Living It Up at Star-Studded Fashion Event With Paul McCartney's Daughter Amid Brother Andrew Windsor's Epstein Arrest Disgrace

The appearance came on the same day Andrew was detained at Sandringham in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office – as he turned 66.Police later confirmed today they were carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk as part of the investigation.

Before his public appearance, Charles issued a written statement saying: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."