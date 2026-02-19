EXCLUSIVE: 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' is Back — For a Test! Bravo Bigwigs Greenlight Filming to Recommence Shooting to 'Film Test Candidates' for Possible Reboot
Feb. 19 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Things may finally be blooming in the Garden State, as Bravo is bringing The Real Housewives of New Jersey back for a test, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to an insider, the network is preparing to do some test filming in order to see where things go in the hopes the show, which has been off the air since 2024, can finally resume.
What's Involved in The Test Filming for 'RHONJ?'
The source explained Bravo has been interviewing new potential people for the reality series, and discussions are expected to wrap at the end of this month.
Once they do, the network intends to "get these new people in front of a camera to see how they perform."
As far as who will return from the old cast, the insider noted that "remains unknown."
"While Jennifer Aydin and Rachel Fuda aren't in the running, the rest of the cast is," the tipster divulged. "It's possible they could bring some of them back or all of them back to see how they interact with the potential newbies."
The insider issued a warning to overzealous fans, revealing this still doesn't mean the show's return is "definitive."
"Don't forget they did test filming last year, and it went nowhere," the source stated. "It all depends on the chemistry of the women once they're in front of cameras and if they see a viable show that could be made from their interactions. If they don't, it may be back to the drawing board."
"However," they added, "this could be a positive sign, because if they like what they see, the show will likely start filming sooner rather than later and finally be back on fans' screens."
The Last Batch of Test Filming
When test filming last occurred in August 2025, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Melissa Gorga were filmed with new women.
Long-standing star and head honcho of the show, Teresa Giudice, was bizarrely left out of the test filming. When discussing it at the time, she brushed it off, saying, "Does the professor have to take the test?"
Producers and Bravo, however, did not seem satisfied with what they shot as the program did not move forward last year, and it is currently still in limbo
While Giudice and Gorga were on the outs during Season 14, refusing to interact on camera aside from one moment at the finale, the two have rekindled their relationship and made up.
Jacqueline Laurita, who starred on RHONJ and is on good terms with Giudice, previously spoke with Radar about Giudice making up with her family.
"She had discussed [this] with me prior to reaching out to them, that she was wanting peace with her family," Laurita stated.
"I'm proud of her for being the bigger person and ending that estrangement," she added. "I know she's much happier and at peace now, and that makes me feel happy for her."