EXCLUSIVE: 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' is Back — For a Test! Bravo Bigwigs Greenlight Filming to Recommence Shooting to 'Film Test Candidates' for Possible Reboot  

The source explained Bravo has been interviewing new potential people for the reality series, and discussions are expected to wrap at the end of this month.

Once they do, the network intends to "get these new people in front of a camera to see how they perform."

As far as who will return from the old cast, the insider noted that "remains unknown."

"While Jennifer Aydin and Rachel Fuda aren't in the running, the rest of the cast is," the tipster divulged. "It's possible they could bring some of them back or all of them back to see how they interact with the potential newbies."