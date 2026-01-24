EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' in Crisis Mode! Bravo 'Needs' Former Cast Member to 'Save' Reality Show as Producers Continue to 'Scramble' For Ideas
Jan. 23 2026, Published 9:24 p.m. ET
With The Real Housewives of New Jersey still on pause, an insider confided exclusively to RadarOnline.com that an old star may be needed to return to save the day.
The show has not aired since August 2024, and, to date, there are no signs of it coming back anytime soon.
Producers of 'RHONJ' Keep Returning to the 'Same Issue'
A source claimed producers are "continuing to scramble" to save the show, as "thus far, nothing in their minds is working."
"What they keep coming back to is the same issue," the insider continued. "The cast right now is still really good. It's just a matter of trying to figure out how to make it work with them, as last season was more or less impossible. While Jen Aydin confirmed she’s not back and Rachel Fuda is not expected to return as well, there’s still a solid foundation with Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs."
The insider also claimed Danielle Cabral could be back as well.
"But all of these women have had major issues with one another in the past," they continued. "Even though Melissa and Teresa made up, there’s obviously still potential for drama as the reconciliation is new. And Margaret and Teresa don’t have a relationship… and Danielle also had issues with Teresa. So who could come in to save the day?"
Kim DePaola Told Andy Cohen She's 'Willing and Able' to Return to the Show
According to the source, bringing Kim DePaola back is what's necessary, as they deemed it a "pretty obvious" choice.
"She's told Andy Cohen she's willing and able," they continued. "Think about it — she's friends with Melissa now. She’s friends with Margaret. And she’s always managed to navigate drama with Teresa and still come out alive."
They also noted how she's "one of the few" Giudice "wasn’t able to reel in, chew up, and spit out."
"Teresa has a habit of trying to use people for what she needs and then casting them aside when she no longer needs them; however, Kim has never played into that game," they elaborated. "She knows all of these women well — their history, their relationships, their ups and downs, and how to work a room with them all. She’s also been a presence on RHONJ since the beginning, so putting her into the mix would make sense, and it would be an easy way to bring the show back and have a ‘fixing’ season where relationships are patched and a storyline can finally move forward."
Kim DePaola Would Bring 'Authenticity' to the Show, a Source Explained
The insider also pointed out DePaola is not "scared of the drama" and doesn't "shy away from it," so it would still be an "exciting" season for fans.
"What Andy and Bravo will ultimately do remains to be seen, but this would definitely be a simpler solution than continuing to comb through women who don’t end up performing well on camera and who have no history with the existing group. If you want authenticity, this is it," the source explained.
Kim DePaola Made Up With Melissa Gorga
As Radar recently reported, DePaola opened up on making amends with Gorga, with whom she had a long-standing beef.
After purchasing some clothing at Gorga's Envy Boutique, DePaola explained Gorga sent her a "really nice text" thanking her for the support.
"She said she was happy I came in," she shared. "We went back and forth for a bit. We agreed we always secretly liked each other and didn’t know why things went awry. She did apologize for coming at Posche, and we really, truly, sincerely made up.
"I then told her I was very proud of her about her cookies and her items being taken up by ShopRite. She was very appreciative, and I told her I’d come to an event she was hosting in December and bring some of my friends."
DePaola added it's a "sincere make-up" and they're "good."