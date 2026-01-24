EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' in Crisis Mode! Bravo 'Needs' Former Cast Member to 'Save' Reality Show as Producers Continue to 'Scramble' For Ideas

A source claimed producers are "continuing to scramble" to save the show, as "thus far, nothing in their minds is working."

"What they keep coming back to is the same issue," the insider continued. "The cast right now is still really good. It's just a matter of trying to figure out how to make it work with them, as last season was more or less impossible. While Jen Aydin confirmed she’s not back and Rachel Fuda is not expected to return as well, there’s still a solid foundation with Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs."

The insider also claimed Danielle Cabral could be back as well.

"But all of these women have had major issues with one another in the past," they continued. "Even though Melissa and Teresa made up, there’s obviously still potential for drama as the reconciliation is new. And Margaret and Teresa don’t have a relationship… and Danielle also had issues with Teresa. So who could come in to save the day?"