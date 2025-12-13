EXCLUSIVE: Calling a Truce! 'RHONJ' Star Kim DePaola Reveals The Moment That Made Her 'Sincerely' Reconnect With Former Enemy Melissa Gorga

In the interim, DePaola saw a top at Melissa's Envy Boutique that she liked. She had the manager hold it for her and went in to purchase it, supporting her former enemy's business.

"Eight days later, I got a really nice text from Melissa thanking me for the support," she shared. "She said she was happy I came in. We went back and forth for a bit. We agreed we always secretly liked each other and didn’t know why things went awry. She did apologize for coming at Posche, and we really, truly, sincerely made up. "I then told her I was very proud of her about her cookies and her items being taken up by Shop Rite. She was very appreciative and I told her I’d come to an event she was hosting in December and bring some of my friends."

While waiting for that event to come, DePaola admitted she watched Joe and Melissa's episode of Wife Swap: Real Housewives Edition.

"I was so proud of him. I put him on my podcast and said he got my round of applause for his behavior. He shared it and thanked me. So now. Joe Gorga’s in the mix," she said.