EXCLUSIVE: Calling a Truce! 'RHONJ' Star Kim DePaola Reveals The Moment That Made Her 'Sincerely' Reconnect With Former Enemy Melissa Gorga
Dec. 12 2025, Published 7:17 p.m. ET
Mending fences is becoming a common theme in the world of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, as former enemies Kim DePaola and Melissa Gorga have officially called a truce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After DePaola's TikToks about Gorga's cookies being sold out at Shop Rite and one of her with Joe Gorga went viral, Radar spoke exclusively to DePaola about how the formerly feuding duo made amends.
Kim D Got a Phone Call From a Friend
DePaola, better known as "Kim D'" in the RHONJ world, dished that a friend had called her up and asked why she was so hard on Melissa.
"When she had her podcast she was bashing Posche [my boutique] a little bit. So I knew I went a little bit harder when I had my podcast. I never bash people's businesses, so I took that to heart. When someone comes at me, I’m an animal. So I went at her hard," DePaola detailed.
After getting the phone call, DePaola became introspective and decided to stop talking negatively about Melissa.
Kim DePaola Was 'So Proud' of Joe Gorga
In the interim, DePaola saw a top at Melissa's Envy Boutique that she liked. She had the manager hold it for her and went in to purchase it, supporting her former enemy's business.
"Eight days later, I got a really nice text from Melissa thanking me for the support," she shared. "She said she was happy I came in. We went back and forth for a bit. We agreed we always secretly liked each other and didn’t know why things went awry. She did apologize for coming at Posche, and we really, truly, sincerely made up. "I then told her I was very proud of her about her cookies and her items being taken up by Shop Rite. She was very appreciative and I told her I’d come to an event she was hosting in December and bring some of my friends."
While waiting for that event to come, DePaola admitted she watched Joe and Melissa's episode of Wife Swap: Real Housewives Edition.
"I was so proud of him. I put him on my podcast and said he got my round of applause for his behavior. He shared it and thanked me. So now. Joe Gorga’s in the mix," she said.
Kim DePaola's Appearance at Melissa Gorga's Envy Event
Once December came around, DePaola went to the event at Melissa's Envy Boutique.
"It was sincerely lovely," she dished. "Margaret Josephs was there, and we were having a good time. We have been friends for a while, but kept that under wraps as we didn’t want to get any flak for it.
"They then asked us to take pictures together — me, Melissa, Margaret. Then Joe said to Margaret he wanted to pick me up. My friend Lorraine took the video and I put it up and it got over 500K views already. A large percentage of the video viewers are happy. It was a sincere make-up."
DePaola also explained she had a "come to Jesus moment" when her mom passed away, which she shared with Joe.
"She’s directing me in the right place," DePaola noted. "Melissa reminded me one time Melissa and my mom were in a doctor’s office and had a nice talk. My mom always liked Melissa. I told them they both have their mothers and to cherish them. I dropped a lot of money and fans can see the Melissa Gorga Envy by MG haul on my Patreon."
She added: "That's really where we stand. It's a sincere makeup. We're good."
Kim DePaola Has 'Turned a New Leaf'
An insider close to the situation had more to divulge to Radar, claiming the 60-year-old blonde bombshell has "turned a new leaf."
They continued: "There’s a big difference in her since her mother passed away. She’s turned a corner and is very much at peace and has a successful podcast and a hit book.
"She will still gossip and tell it how it is and give her opinions, but she’s truly good with the Gorgas. They have raised beautiful children. She really likes them."