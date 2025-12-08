EXCLUSIVE: Inside Teresa Giudice's Rekindled Relationship With Cousin Kathy Wakile... as 'RHONJ' Star Is Accused of 'PR Stunt' After 'Laying It On Thick'

The reality star described her cousin, whom she stopped talking to after Season 7 of RHONJ, as "very nice."

"You know, her daughter’s having a baby. So, I was so happy for her. Yeah. So, you know, it was very nice," she added at the time.

Giudice also shared Wakile sent a text to her and Joe Gorga once they started speaking again this year.

"She's saying, 'I’m so happy you guys made up. You know, that’s great. It was cool. It was cool seeing you guys back together.'"

A source took Radar insider Giudice's reunion with her cousin, and insisted they're "cordial" but "not best friends or anything."