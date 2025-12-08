EXCLUSIVE: Inside Teresa Giudice's Rekindled Relationship With Cousin Kathy Wakile... as 'RHONJ' Star Is Accused of 'PR Stunt' After 'Laying It On Thick'
After Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice revealed she has rekindled with even more of her estranged family, an insider has come forward to suggest it's "coming off like a continued PR stunt," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On her podcast, Giudice revealed she reached out to her cousin, Kathy Wakile.
Teresa Giudice and Kathy Wakile Are 'Not Best Friends'
The reality star described her cousin, whom she stopped talking to after Season 7 of RHONJ, as "very nice."
"You know, her daughter’s having a baby. So, I was so happy for her. Yeah. So, you know, it was very nice," she added at the time.
Giudice also shared Wakile sent a text to her and Joe Gorga once they started speaking again this year.
"She's saying, 'I’m so happy you guys made up. You know, that’s great. It was cool. It was cool seeing you guys back together.'"
A source took Radar insider Giudice's reunion with her cousin, and insisted they're "cordial" but "not best friends or anything."
Will Cameras Pick Up to Film Teresa Giudice Talking to Kathy Wakile?
While the insider did acknowledge the text Giudice mentioned Wakile had sent regarding her and Gorga, they noted it was "sincere" but "Teresa putting all this info out there likely doesn't sit very well with Kathy."
"Kathy’s a private person and typically doesn’t run to the press or a podcast to discuss all of these things," they noted.
The source also divulged Giudice "continuing to boast about her family reconciling in the press is coming off ike a continued PR stunt."
"She’s laying it on thick, and it doesn't come off well. And, to some, it seems like she will pursue any and all avenues to get the show to return," they elaborated. "Cameras didn’t pick up when it was made public she made up with Joe and Melissa, and now she’s making it public she made up with Kathy. Will cameras pick up now? Probably not, but she’d obviously be happy if they did."
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Will Spend Christmas Together
Giudice not only made up with her brother recently, but also called off a long-standing feud with her sister-in-law, Melissa.
Melissa recently confessed Giudice will be spending Christmas with her.
"The thing with this reconciliation is it’s weird in that every aspect of it is being told to the press/discussed in the press," the source said on the latest developments on their rekindled relationship being public knowledge.
"If it wasn’t for PR/any hope that the show would come back, why aren’t any of these things, dinners, meetings, holidays, just being kept private? That just seems odd."
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Rekindled Relationship
As Radar reported, an insider previously explained why they felt Giudice and Melissa pushed to rekindle their relationship, alleging Giudice "likely figured a way to get the show to ultimately return would be to throw in the towel and make up with her brother and her sister-in-law," which got her "on board" with moving full-steam ahead with a reunion.
"Once she reached out to her brother, Joe Gorga, he obviously had to get Melissa on board with the idea of reuniting with Teresa, given the bad blood that there has been throughout the years. It's likely the show coming back was a significant factor in her mind in finally agreeing to attempt to move forward with Teresa," the source claimed.
The insider also pointed out how public everything has been, which they felt indicates everyone involved is hopeful this will lead to RHONJ's return.
"They showed themselves off at BravoCon multiple times, and now they're showing the world they're out to dinner together," they continued after Giudice posted Instagram Story footage showing her and her husband, Luis Ruelas, out with the Gorgas.
"They want people to see what's happening, and they want this to hopefully lead to the return of the show."