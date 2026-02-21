EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: 'Stranger Things' C.I.A. Secret — How Show Has Shady Ties to Soviet Union
Feb. 21 2026
Netflix's hit show Stranger Things has set viewership records with its fifth and final season – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal the '80s-set paranormal drama is based on a real CIA program that used psychically gifted individuals to spy on the Soviet Union.
In the blockbuster show, Millie Bobby Brown's Jane Hopper, better known as Eleven or El, belongs to a secret CIA operation based in fictional Hawkins, Ind., but escapes and joins a crew of mischievous and heroic local kids who battle monsters from another dimension.
CIA’s Real-Life ‘Eleven’ Program
Eleven is shown using a combination of ESP and remote viewing and sensory deprivation – such as being submerged in a makeshift float tank – to remotely locate creatures and people, including a Russian spy.
But what most people don't know is that the U.S. government, first through the Defense Intelligence Agency and later under the CIA, used psychics to do the very same thing from 1977 to 1995.
Project Stargate – initially based out of Fort Meade, Md. – tasked psychics with spying on objects, locations, and people sometimes located thousands of miles away.
In one incredible success story, psychic Rosemary Smith telepathically found a crashed Soviet Tu-95 bomber in a mountainous area of Zaire, allowing the U.S. to plunder the plane's wreckage before Russian agents arrived, sources said.
Alien Base Claim Surfaces
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, recently declassified CIA files show that a remote viewer once described an alien base hidden inside a rocky mountain in Alaska that is believed to be Mount Hayes – a spot long associated with UFO sightings.
Sources said the Stargate program's results were believed to be legit, but the CIA ultimately shuttered the operation after an independent audit by the American Institutes for Research (AIR) found that the psychic visions were too "vague and ambiguous" and not sufficiently actionable to warrant the operation's exorbitant costs.
"It remains unclear whether the existence of a paranormal phenomenon, remote viewing, has been demonstrated," AIR's report concluded, even though the organization's analysts conceded in the same write-up that "something beyond odd statistical hiccups is taking place."