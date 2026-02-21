EXCLUSIVE: Gobby Star Wants Bite of Big Apple — How Michael Rapaport is Plotting Mayoral Run at 'Zoron the Moron'

The former Boston Public regular also shared on Instagram: "Born. Raised. NYC. Nothing's free. No bullsh*t. No fake grins. I'll own my mistakes, apologize when I screw up, and fight to make this city safe, affordable and thriving. You got Zoron the Moron now ... Mayor Rapaport is coming."

Rapaport, 55, has been fiercely critical of Mamdani, 34, since last summer when the Ugandan-born New York State assemblyman from Queens emerged as the Democratic front-runner during the 2025 race to lead America's most populous city.

Mamdani – who on Election Day trounced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa – ran on a platform supporting free buses, a $30-per-hour minimum wage, city-run grocery stores, and rate freezes on rent-stabilized apartments.