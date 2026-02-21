Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Gobby Star Wants Bite of Big Apple — How Michael Rapaport is Plotting Mayoral Run at 'Zoron the Moron'

Michael Rapaport has been plotting a New York City mayoral run as buzz grows around 'Zoron the Moron.'
Michael Rapaport has been plotting a New York City mayoral run as buzz grows around 'Zoron the Moron.'

Feb. 21 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Controversial actor Michael Rapaport has thrown his hat into the ring for New York City's 2029 mayoral race – in a bid to prevent the Big Apple's newest Hizzoner, Zohran Mamdani, from securing a second term, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Days after Mamdani was sworn in as the city's first socialist leader on Jan. 1, the War at Home alum declared on his I Am Rapaport podcast: "I'm running for mayor."

Rapaport Enters NYC Mayoral Race

Michael Rapaport said he is running for New York City mayor to prevent Zohran Mamdani from securing a second term.
Michael Rapaport said he is running for New York City mayor to prevent Zohran Mamdani from securing a second term.

The former Boston Public regular also shared on Instagram: "Born. Raised. NYC. Nothing's free. No bullsh*t. No fake grins. I'll own my mistakes, apologize when I screw up, and fight to make this city safe, affordable and thriving. You got Zoron the Moron now ... Mayor Rapaport is coming."

Rapaport, 55, has been fiercely critical of Mamdani, 34, since last summer when the Ugandan-born New York State assemblyman from Queens emerged as the Democratic front-runner during the 2025 race to lead America's most populous city.

Mamdani – who on Election Day trounced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa – ran on a platform supporting free buses, a $30-per-hour minimum wage, city-run grocery stores, and rate freezes on rent-stabilized apartments.

Photo of Michael Rapaport
After the 2025 race that saw Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa lose, Rapaport announced his mayoral plans on the 'I Am Rapaport' podcast.

But the Muslim millennial has also been critical of Israel and its occupation in Palestine, and has made policy and appointment moves that some have considered antisemitic.

Meanwhile, Rapaport, who is of Polish Jewish and Russian Jewish descent, has been vocal in his support of Israel – especially after Hamas terrorists and Palestinian militants slaughtered scores of Jews in the country on Oct. 7, 2023.

The actor has also bashed far-left Mamdani for his woke progressive ideals, calling him a "little liar and con man" who is "up to no good."

Now, bellowing, Rapaport boldly promised: "I'm coming to take back New York City."

