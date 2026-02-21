EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet Dumps the Kardashians — A-Lister Still Swerving Lover Kylie's Family As He Hates Reality TV
Feb. 21 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Golden Globe winner Timothee Chalamet gave a shout-out to Kylie Jenner, his girlfriend of three years, in his acceptance speech for Marty Supreme, but he's made it clear he still wants nothing to do with her family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Doing reality TV is a hard no for him," the source said. "He thinks he's above it."
Timmy Lays Down Boundaries
The 30-year-old actor is said to have told the makeup mogul, 28, in no uncertain terms that her mom and sisters need to back off and stop meddling if she wants him to stick around.
"He's more than happy to use this relationship for publicity when it suits him," said the insider.
"Doing photo ops with Kylie for the movie's premiere in matching outfits or making a big point to thank her during his Critics' Choice Awards speech generates so much press for him and his movie – it's all very strategic."
He's also okay getting tips from Kris Jenner on his Oscar marketing strategy, as he knows she's brilliant at publicity.
No ‘Tit for Tat’
An insider said: "But that's where it stops – there's no tit for tat.
"He's not willing to help promote their brand by taking part in the show or doing a ton of cheesy photo ops. And there's no way he would ever do some TV wedding special like her sisters have done."
As readers know, the weddings of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were all featured on the family's reality shows.
Pals and Family Warning Kylie
The source continued: "Timmy's terrified of getting swallowed up by the Kardashian curse. Everyone has seen what happens to men who get too close to that family.
"If Kylie wants to be with him, it's going to be on his terms, and that means very little involvement with her family."
But friends and family are warning her he's just using her.
"He wheels her out when there's a movie to promote, but most of the time she has to grovel and beg just for a date – and even then, he insists on seeing her in private," a second source said.