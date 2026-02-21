EXCLUSIVE: Denied — Radar Reveals the World's Most Famous Faces Turned Away at the Door as No One Knew Who They Were
Feb. 21 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Don't they know who they are? These establishments barred famous faces, as revealed by RadarOnline.com.
Jennifer Lopez - Chanel
A Turkish paper reported Jennifer Lopez was refused entry to the Chanel store in Istanbul. Reportedly, the On the Floor singer took the pushback calmly, saying: "OK, no problem."
Then, as if channeling Pretty Woman, Jenny from the Block spent three hours shopping at nearby Celine and Beymen stores, dropping thousands of dollars.
When staff from Chanel realized their mistake and invited her back, J.Lo refused.
As Julia Roberts said: "Big mistake. Big! Huge!"
Justin Bieber – Sankeys
Sure, Justin Bieber was underage at the time, but that never stopped the pop star, now 31, from partying with his posse. Until he tried to get into a club in Manchester, England, that is.
When the snub made international headlines, Sankeys was unapologetic. "Yes, the rumors are true... we turned Justin Bieber away last night," staffers posted on social media. "He shuffles on stage and we can't be having that in Sankeys now, can we?"
Rita Ora – Gordon Ramsay Restaurant
35-year-old Rita Ora shocked fellow talk show guest Gordon Ramsay when she told him she'd been turned away from one of his restaurants.
"I wasn't dressed the part," she admitted, adding she'd been wearing a tracksuit and sneakers. "I think it was a dress code or something."
Abashed, Ramsay, 59, invited Ora to one of his restaurants as his guest.
"For free, though," she clarified.
Paul McCartney – The Argyle
"How VIP do we gotta get?" Paul McCartney asked his wife, Nancy Shevell, when the two were denied entrance to Tyga's Grammy after-party in 2016.
Turns out, the 83-year-old was at the wrong spot – he was meant to be at Mark Ronson's fete held at Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail.
Still, Tyga, 36, was mortified. "I don't control the door," he wrote on social media. "I had no knowledge SIR PAUL was there. I just performed and left. Why would I deny Paul McCartney? Stop it. He's a legend."
Bethenny Frankel Chanel
J.Lo wasn't the only one shut out of the luxury store. In 2024, the former Real Housewife, Bethenny Frankel, worth an estimated $80 million, posted a rant after she was barred from entry at the Chicago location.
Describing the doorman, Frankel said: "He's like Lurch in The Addams Family, like, 'You raaang?'"
Upon being told she needed an appointment to shop, the 55-year-old vented: "To be treated like you're an interloper ... I didn't realize we're not allowed to walk into stores anymore?"