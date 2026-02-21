EXCLUSIVE: Denied — Radar Reveals the World's Most Famous Faces Turned Away at the Door as No One Knew Who They Were

Justin Bieber – Sankeys

Sure, Justin Bieber was underage at the time, but that never stopped the pop star, now 31, from partying with his posse. Until he tried to get into a club in Manchester, England, that is.

When the snub made international headlines, Sankeys was unapologetic. "Yes, the rumors are true... we turned Justin Bieber away last night," staffers posted on social media. "He shuffles on stage and we can't be having that in Sankeys now, can we?"

Rita Ora – Gordon Ramsay Restaurant

35-year-old Rita Ora shocked fellow talk show guest Gordon Ramsay when she told him she'd been turned away from one of his restaurants.

"I wasn't dressed the part," she admitted, adding she'd been wearing a tracksuit and sneakers. "I think it was a dress code or something."

Abashed, Ramsay, 59, invited Ora to one of his restaurants as his guest.

"For free, though," she clarified.