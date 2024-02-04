Michael Rapaport Says Voting for Donald Trump Is 'On the Table,' Calling Out Joe Biden Over Alleged Migrants Beating NYPD Cops

The video, which showed two cops fighting six migrants in Times Square, stirred up anger and frustration in Rapaport.

A furious Boston Public actor started his rant on X, formerly known as Twitter, by slamming his fist on the table and declaring, "Voting for pig d--- Donald Trump is on the table."

"The other day in New York City, six illegal aliens jumped a New York City cop. NYPD’s finest. They jumped a New York City cop in Times Square and were arrested and released without bail,” he said before blasting President Biden for not doing enough to stop the migrant situation.

"Let me tell you something, what the f--- is the world coming to if you could be from another country, beat up a cop in New York City and walk out with no f------ bail? What the f--- is the world coming to?"