Michael Rapaport Says Voting for Donald Trump Is 'On the Table,' Calling Out Joe Biden Over Alleged Migrants Beating NYPD Cops
Actor and stand-up comic Michael Rapaport expressed his outrage towards President Joe Biden, calling him a "cadaver" over the alleged beating of NYPD officers by migrants who were then released without bail, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a video shared on social media, Rapaport criticized the city's response to the incident, stating that incidents like the Times Square beating are why voting for Donald Trump in 2024 is "on the table."
The video, which showed two cops fighting six migrants in Times Square, stirred up anger and frustration in Rapaport.
A furious Boston Public actor started his rant on X, formerly known as Twitter, by slamming his fist on the table and declaring, "Voting for pig d--- Donald Trump is on the table."
"The other day in New York City, six illegal aliens jumped a New York City cop. NYPD’s finest. They jumped a New York City cop in Times Square and were arrested and released without bail,” he said before blasting President Biden for not doing enough to stop the migrant situation.
"Let me tell you something, what the f--- is the world coming to if you could be from another country, beat up a cop in New York City and walk out with no f------ bail? What the f--- is the world coming to?"
Rapaport also criticized Biden for his response to the Israel-Hamas war, accusing him of fixating on foreign issues while the NYPD is being attacked.
"Maybe my city is not the greatest city on earth anymore if you could beat up cops – If you could beat up cops in the 'greatest city in the world' and be released without bail. Are we the greatest city on earth?" He ended the video post with, "Cadaver Joe Biden, we see you! We f------ see you!"
Throughout his career, Rapaport has been known for his criticism of Trump. He famously celebrated when the former president was indicted on four separate occasions.
Several Trump supporters commented on Rapaport's post, praising him for "seeing the light."
One user commented, "You finally 'get it.' Welcome to the party, pal."
Another person wrote, "I've been wondering how bad it was going to have to get before Democrat voters woke up. Even with you saying this, I still don't think it's gotten bad enough yet. But it will."
A third user criticized the actor, telling him, "Michael, you voted for all this."