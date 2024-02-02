Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Congressman Faces Backlash for Suggesting Migrants Charged With Cop Beating Should Be Tossed From Helicopters

Rep. Mike Collins is facing backlash for his response to a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Feb. 1 2024, Published 7:43 p.m. ET

Rep. Mike Collins is facing backlash for his response to a photo of an undocumented migrant who was arrested alongside four others for assaulting two NYPD officers, suggesting he take a trip on "Pinochet Air."

Jhoan Boada, 22, could be seen flipping off reporters after being released from custody without bail in the tweet shared by Rep. Anthony D'Esposito which read, "We feel the same way about you. Holla at the cartels and have them escort you back."

In a since-removed response shared by Collins, he wrote, "Or we could buy him a ticket on Pinochet Air for a free helicopter ride back," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The post has been taken down by X for violating its rules. "However, X has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Post to remain accessible," it reads.

It was a post that stirred up a conversation online as Chilean military dictator Augusto Pinochet had a reputation for using death flights, often using planes or helicopters to drop dissidents into the ocean, the lakes and the rivers.

Political commentator Chris Hayes was among those who reacted to Collins' tweet. "I think sitting members of congress calling for murdering people using the Pinochet regime's preferred method of dropping them out of helicopters is really not great."

Others said they reported the tweet.

Collins took to X after disturbing video footage of the cop attack that took place on Saturday near Times Square made headlines, showing the mob kicking and striking two men. He has not yet responded to Hayes' tweet or the criticism.

The migrant mob assaulted an NYPD officer and lieutenant, who were not identified. Five of them have since been arrested and charged including Boada: Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19, Kelvin Servat Arocha, 19, Juarez Wilson, 21, and Yorman Reveron, 24.

The cops suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Sources said one sustained cuts to the face while the other officer was bruised, according to reports.

"You have eight people attacking a lieutenant and a cop. The four that were arrested should be sitting in Rikers [Island] right now on bail," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said about the attack. "You want to know why our cops are getting assaulted? There are no consequences. Eight people attacked two cops. Cowards."

