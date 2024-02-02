Congressman Faces Backlash for Suggesting Migrants Charged With Cop Beating Should Be Tossed From Helicopters

Rep. Mike Collins is facing backlash for his response to a photo of an undocumented migrant who was arrested alongside four others for assaulting two NYPD officers, suggesting he take a trip on "Pinochet Air."

Jhoan Boada, 22, could be seen flipping off reporters after being released from custody without bail in the tweet shared by Rep. Anthony D'Esposito which read, "We feel the same way about you. Holla at the cartels and have them escort you back."