'There's a Level of Envy': Megyn Kelly Questions NBC Star Savannah Guthrie and Sister Annie's Dynamic Amid Mom Nancy's Horrifying Disappearance

Megyn Kelly is throwing more salt into the Guthrie family's wounds, questioning the relationship between Savannah Guthrie and her sister Annie amid their mother Nancy's disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal. On a recent episode of her podcast, Kelly delved into their relationship, pointing to a previous Today show segment where Savannah went to her hometown for a celebrity homecoming piece. At one point in the clip, Annie was shown but did not speak, which stood out as suspect to Kelly.

What Did Megyn Kelly Say About Savannah and Annie Guthrie?

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Kelly said it's 'possible' Annie Guthrie had a 'level of envy' toward Savannah.

Kelly noted while Annie may feel proud of her sister and all of her accomplishments, it's "also possible she wasn't" and that there could be a "level of envy" that may exist. "I guarantee you, she was doing the lion's share of all the work with Nancy, and Savannah wasn't," the conservative mouthpiece said. "Savannah may have been paying for some of those caregivers, but it's different when you're the one who is there." The 55-year-old also shared Savannah was clear Nancy still lived in their hometown in the segment and shared several favorite locations their family had, including a restaurant.

'That Can Only Lead to Bad Things'

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Kelly said there may have been people 'not rooting' for Savannah Guthrie due to being envious.

"It's not a great idea with the general population to parade around your hometown, tout what a star you are, how beloved you are, what a celebrity you are as a news person," Kelly stated. "In my view, that can only lead to bad things." Kelly alleged it could lead to "envy" by some people at home, as there could be people who "are not rooting for you." "When they see things like that, it can spark somebody's idea, unlike I'm gonna end that. I want to disrupt that," Kelly added. I" don't appreciate that joyful 'I'm a celebrity, and everybody loves me situation,' and I know just the way to bring an end to it. And it just reveals a lot of information about yourself and your family a lot."

A Lesson Megyn Kelly Learned

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Kelly's deep dive into Savannah and Annie Guthrie comes as their mother, Nancy, remains missing.

Kelly also claimed she learned a lesson when she was at FOX, early on in her career, and while "making a name for herself." She explained Bill O'Reilly took her aside and told her not to "reveal anything about yourself personally." "And I was like, 'What do you mean? It's kind of natural. Sometimes you're talking, and something comes up...' And he was like, never. He's like, if you watch me, I almost never do it, because it's dangerous. He was saying, it can trigger people, and there will be some nutcase out there who's writing it all down, ready to use it against you at just the right time," Kelly claimed.

Source: Facebook Annie Guthrie claimed Savannah's 'sorrows are my sorrows.'