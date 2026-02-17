Black Glove Found Near Nancy Guthrie's Home Produced ZERO Matches in CODIS System — As Investigators Remain Clueless to Missing Woman's Whereabouts

CODIS, the combined DNA index system, is an FBI-managed program that operates local, state, and national DNA databases that assist in identifying suspects and linking them to violent crimes.

The glove that had been found was initially sent to Florida for testing, but was sent back to Arizona before being entered into CODIS. According to TMZ, federal law requires the FBI to use CODIS in the state where the evidence was found.

Although investigators believe the glove matches the one that the suspect was wearing in the Nest camera footage recorded at Nancy's house, it did not end up producing any matches for suspects.

The Sheriff's Department did note other DNA evidence that was found at Nancy's house is also being analyzed.