Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > savannah guthrie

Black Glove Found Near Nancy Guthrie's Home Produced ZERO Matches in CODIS System — As Investigators Remain Clueless to Missing Woman's Whereabouts

Photo of Nancy Guthrie, suspect
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; FBI

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 17 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

DNA on a glove found two miles from Savannah Guthrie's missing mother Nancy's home did not match anyone in the CODIS system, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed the development to Fox 10, a local news station in Phoenix, Arizona.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sheriff Chris Nanos
Source: NEWS 4 TUCSON KVOA-TV

Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed the black glove does not have any DNA matches in the CODIS system.

CODIS, the combined DNA index system, is an FBI-managed program that operates local, state, and national DNA databases that assist in identifying suspects and linking them to violent crimes.

The glove that had been found was initially sent to Florida for testing, but was sent back to Arizona before being entered into CODIS. According to TMZ, federal law requires the FBI to use CODIS in the state where the evidence was found.

Although investigators believe the glove matches the one that the suspect was wearing in the Nest camera footage recorded at Nancy's house, it did not end up producing any matches for suspects.

The Sheriff's Department did note other DNA evidence that was found at Nancy's house is also being analyzed.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Nancy, 84, has been missing since February 1. She was last seen on January 31 at her home after spending the night with her daughter, Annie, and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni.

The next morning, Nancy was due to attend a friend's house for a livestreamed church event. When she didn't show, her friend grew worried and attempted to contact her. After being unable to reach her, she called Annie.

By the time Nancy's kids arrived at her house, Nancy was already gone, but her cellphone, keys, and wallet were left behind.

Article continues below advertisement

Guthrie Family Cleared of Any Connection to the Crime

Photo of Nancy Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni
Source: Facebook

Tommaso Cioni is not a suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

While Cioni was rumored to possibly be a suspect in the case – fodder that was further fueled by journalist Ashleigh Banfield claiming he "may be the prime suspect" in the case – the entire family was cleared of any connection to Nancy's disappearance.

On Monday, February 16, Nanos shared "all siblings" and their respective "spouses" were not suspects in the case.

"The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious, and are victims in this case," he stated. "To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple."

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Photo of Savannah Guthrie and family

Savannah Guthrie's Family Weighs Taking Legal Action After Being 'Dragged Through the Mud' in Missing Nancy Investigation — 'They Are Victims in This Case'

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 just before 10 p.m.

Nancy Guthrie Crime Scene Chaos: Investigators Accused of 'Contaminating' Area After Landscapers Were Spotted at $1Million Arizona Home After Her 'Abduction'

Guthrie Family Still Has 'Hope' Of Missing Mom Returning

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie stressed her family still believes Nancy is out there.

Along the way, Savannah and her siblings have taken to Instagram multiple times in an attempt to speak to the abductor and beg them to bring their mother home.

In her most recent message, shared on February 16, she echoed similar sentiments, telling the kidnappers to "do the right thing" and telling them "it's never too late."

She also noted she and her siblings "still believe" Nancy will be returned and claimed they "still have hope."

"And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it's never too late, and you're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing," she added.

"We are here, and we believe, and we believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.