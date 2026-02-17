Black Glove Found Near Nancy Guthrie's Home Produced ZERO Matches in CODIS System — As Investigators Remain Clueless to Missing Woman's Whereabouts
Feb. 17 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
DNA on a glove found two miles from Savannah Guthrie's missing mother Nancy's home did not match anyone in the CODIS system, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed the development to Fox 10, a local news station in Phoenix, Arizona.
CODIS, the combined DNA index system, is an FBI-managed program that operates local, state, and national DNA databases that assist in identifying suspects and linking them to violent crimes.
The glove that had been found was initially sent to Florida for testing, but was sent back to Arizona before being entered into CODIS. According to TMZ, federal law requires the FBI to use CODIS in the state where the evidence was found.
Although investigators believe the glove matches the one that the suspect was wearing in the Nest camera footage recorded at Nancy's house, it did not end up producing any matches for suspects.
The Sheriff's Department did note other DNA evidence that was found at Nancy's house is also being analyzed.
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
Nancy, 84, has been missing since February 1. She was last seen on January 31 at her home after spending the night with her daughter, Annie, and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni.
The next morning, Nancy was due to attend a friend's house for a livestreamed church event. When she didn't show, her friend grew worried and attempted to contact her. After being unable to reach her, she called Annie.
By the time Nancy's kids arrived at her house, Nancy was already gone, but her cellphone, keys, and wallet were left behind.
Guthrie Family Cleared of Any Connection to the Crime
While Cioni was rumored to possibly be a suspect in the case – fodder that was further fueled by journalist Ashleigh Banfield claiming he "may be the prime suspect" in the case – the entire family was cleared of any connection to Nancy's disappearance.
On Monday, February 16, Nanos shared "all siblings" and their respective "spouses" were not suspects in the case.
"The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious, and are victims in this case," he stated. "To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple."
Guthrie Family Still Has 'Hope' Of Missing Mom Returning
Along the way, Savannah and her siblings have taken to Instagram multiple times in an attempt to speak to the abductor and beg them to bring their mother home.
In her most recent message, shared on February 16, she echoed similar sentiments, telling the kidnappers to "do the right thing" and telling them "it's never too late."
She also noted she and her siblings "still believe" Nancy will be returned and claimed they "still have hope."
"And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it's never too late, and you're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing," she added.
"We are here, and we believe, and we believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late."