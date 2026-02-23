Gavin Newsom Labels Trump a 'Jacka--' in Vicious Takedown Over Prez's White House and Kennedy Renovations — He's Not a Builder!'
Feb. 23 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
The Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump saga has continued, with the governor of California this time calling out the president's apparent obsession with tearing down buildings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Newsom did not hold back, labeling Trump a "jacka--" for renovating the East Wing of the White House and for shaking up the newly-named Kennedy Center.
'Donald Trump Is a 'Jacka--'
"Breaking things is not strength. Tearing things down is not strength," Newsom raged to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Sunday, February 22, during an event to publish his memoir, Young Man in a Hurry.
He continued: "Any jacka-- can tear down a barn, but it takes a skilled carpenter to build one... Tearing things down is not strength. Trump is not a builder. He’s a jack---."
Newsom then referenced former House Speaker Sam Rayburn, and added, "That Rayburn building, I don't know if anyone... Sam Rayburn had a great quote. He said, 'Any,' forgive the language, 'jacka-- can tear down a barn, but it takes a skilled carpenter to build one.'"
The politician doubled down on his brutal assessment of the former reality star, posing his comments on X and captioning the clip, "Donald Trump is a jacka--."
Trump's Love of Construction
Trump tore down the East Wing of the White House to make room for his $400 million ballroom, later boasting the construction doesn't bother him as he's been "doing it all my life."
He said at the time: "I have two jobs... I have a construction job, which is really like relaxation for me because I have been doing it all my life."
The 79-year-old then pondered whether he's a better politician or builder: "I'm not sure how to answer it either, if you want to know the truth, but I actually get great relaxation out of fixing the White House and fixing the Kennedy Center."
Trump has also been focused on updating the Kennedy Center, closing it down for two years starting in July for construction.
Newsom V. Trump
"This important decision, based on input from many Highly Respected Experts, will take a tired, broken, and dilapidated Center, one that has been in bad condition, both financially and structurally for many years, and turn it into a World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment,” Trump gushed in a post.
Several notable names have canceled their appearances since Trump's takeover, including Issa Rae.
Meanwhile, Newsom has not let up on his attacks on Trump, previously accusing him of suffering from "California Derangement Syndrome," following the president's constant attacks on the governor and state.
"Everyone knows that the President has spread California Derangement Syndrome (CDS) for many years – some say he was even patient zero – but in reality, he loves California, Governor Gavin Newsom, and our world-leading policies!" Newsom tweeted. "Trump copies our policies on the regular to bring the riches of California to all the American people."
Trump has accused his harsh critics of having "Trump Derangement Syndrome," a term that has been consistently used by his loyal supporters.
Late last year, Newsom took a personal shot at Trump after the president told a female reporter, "Quiet. Quiet piggy."
Newsom then took to his X account to post a photo of Trump at his McDonald's pit stop on October 20, 2024, during his presidential campaign. In the pic, Trump takes off his suit jacket, revealing his figure.
"Quiet, piggy," Newsom captioned the photo.
Vice President JD Vance, who is believed to be the leading candidate to be the Republican nominee in 2028, previously called out the Democrats, claiming the party is only focused on bashing Trump.
"They have nothing to actually run on or govern on," Vance, who once compared Trump to Hitler, said during an interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime. "Their entire obsessive focus of that party is they hate Donald Trump..."