Gavin Newsom Labels Trump a 'Jacka--' in Vicious Takedown Over Prez's White House and Kennedy Renovations — He's Not a Builder!'

"Breaking things is not strength. Tearing things down is not strength," Newsom raged to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Sunday, February 22, during an event to publish his memoir, Young Man in a Hurry.

He continued: "Any jacka-- can tear down a barn, but it takes a skilled carpenter to build one... Tearing things down is not strength. Trump is not a builder. He’s a jack---."

Newsom then referenced former House Speaker Sam Rayburn, and added, "That Rayburn building, I don't know if anyone... Sam Rayburn had a great quote. He said, 'Any,' forgive the language, 'jacka-- can tear down a barn, but it takes a skilled carpenter to build one.'"

The politician doubled down on his brutal assessment of the former reality star, posing his comments on X and captioning the clip, "Donald Trump is a jacka--."