Eric Dane's GoFundMe Hits $300K as Friend of Late Actor Hits Back at Critics of Fundraiser — 'He Couldn't Leave Family with the Resources He Had Hoped'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late actor’s fundraiser has been boosted by a generous $27,000 donation from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and Hailey Bieber , who contributed $20,000.

Eric Dane 's GoFundMe campaign has exceeded $300,000 after just three days, despite a backlash over its inception.

Hailey Bieber made one of the most generous donations, pledging $20,000 to the cause.

Dane's friend, Mike McGuiness, broke it down on an Instagram post about why the GoFundMe was necessary after his death.

However, as was the case with James Van Der Beek , who also had a GoFundMe set up to support his family shortly after the Dawson's Creek star's passing, times have changed in the entertainment industry.

Shortly after it was set up, fans questioned the state of the Grey's Anatomy star's finances, given Hollywood actors traditionally earn a lucrative salary.

The page was set up on Saturday, February 21, the day after Dane passed away following a year-long battle with ALS, to "provide stability during this incredibly difficult time" for his daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

The 'Euphoria' star 'couldn't leave his family with the resources he had hoped,' says pal.

"Covid and ALS did a number on his work life, and he sadly couldn’t leave his family with the resources he had hoped," McGuiness claimed. "A GoFundMe is being made, and I will post it on my story for anyone able to help."

He continued: "My friend of almost two decades just left us after a brutal battle with ALS. I'm the positive spin guy and can come up with something hopeful in most any situation. This one broke me. I had nothing to say; it’s about as hopeless an affliction one could get."

"I truly don’t know if I could muster grace or dignity in that spot. Eric did," he concluded.

The description on the GoFundMe page reads: "As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric's friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs.