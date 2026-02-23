Eric Dane's GoFundMe Hits $300K as Friend of Late Actor Hits Back at Critics of Fundraiser — 'He Couldn't Leave Family with the Resources He Had Hoped'
Feb. 23 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Eric Dane's GoFundMe campaign has exceeded $300,000 after just three days, despite a backlash over its inception.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late actor’s fundraiser has been boosted by a generous $27,000 donation from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and Hailey Bieber, who contributed $20,000.
Hailey Bieber's Generous Donation
The page was set up on Saturday, February 21, the day after Dane passed away following a year-long battle with ALS, to "provide stability during this incredibly difficult time" for his daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.
Shortly after it was set up, fans questioned the state of the Grey's Anatomy star's finances, given Hollywood actors traditionally earn a lucrative salary.
However, as was the case with James Van Der Beek, who also had a GoFundMe set up to support his family shortly after the Dawson's Creek star's passing, times have changed in the entertainment industry.
Dane's friend, Mike McGuiness, broke it down on an Instagram post about why the GoFundMe was necessary after his death.
Covid And ALS Robbed Erin Dane Of Leaving 'Resources' To Daughters
"Covid and ALS did a number on his work life, and he sadly couldn’t leave his family with the resources he had hoped," McGuiness claimed. "A GoFundMe is being made, and I will post it on my story for anyone able to help."
He continued: "My friend of almost two decades just left us after a brutal battle with ALS. I'm the positive spin guy and can come up with something hopeful in most any situation. This one broke me. I had nothing to say; it’s about as hopeless an affliction one could get."
"I truly don’t know if I could muster grace or dignity in that spot. Eric did," he concluded.
The description on the GoFundMe page reads: "As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric's friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs.
Erin Dane Pushed For Greater Awareness Of Rare Degenerative Disease
"Any contribution, no matter the size, will help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric's wonderful daughters."
The GoFundMe page encourages the public to support his family after The Last Ship actor spent his last year bringing as much attention to ALS, the rare degenerative disease that can kill nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
"Following his diagnosis, Eric became a passionate spokesperson for the ALS community, using his voice and platform to advocate for fellow patients and to push for greater awareness.
"Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease," the page reads.
Dane's girlfriend, Janell Shirtcliff, shared her memories of the star over the weekend after breaking her silence on the star's death.
The pair started dating after his split from wife Rebecca Gayheart, the mother to his two daughters, whom he remained close to right until his passing.
Shirtcliff was at Dane's side during what turned out to be his final red carpet last June 18 in Los Angeles, eight months before his death.