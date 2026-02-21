Heartbroken Janell Shirtcliff Breaks Silence on Eric Dane's Death With Emotional Photo Tribute
Feb. 21 2026, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Janell Shirtcliff has broken her silence following the devastating loss of her boyfriend, Eric Dane, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The photographer took to her Instagram Stories on February 21 to share a touching series of personal snapshots, offering fans a glimpse into their private moments.
Photo Tribute
The emotional tribute featured candid photos and videos of the couple kissing, laughing and posing for intimate memories.
She even included one image of Dane smiling as he appeared to get a tattoo.
The actor and the photographer stepped out publicly as a couple for the first time in 2025 at the premiere of his Amazon Prime series Countdown.
At the time, Dane was still legally married to Rebecca Gayheart, though the pair had separated years earlier in 2018.
Gayheart later moved to dismiss her divorce filing in March 2025 as Dane faced ongoing health challenges.
Heartbreaking Statement About Eric Dane's Death
Her photo tribute comes just two days after the Grey's Anatomy star passed, less than a year after he revealed his ALS diagnosis at the age of 53.
In a statement shared with People, Dane's family said: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS."
"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the statement added. "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight."
"He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," the statement concluded.
24/7 Care Before Death
Before his passing, Dane required 24/7 care. His estranged wife, Gayheart, described how he needed constant attention in an essay she shared in December 2025.
"The week is divided into 21 shifts. There are times that shifts aren't covered, so I cover them," she revealed.
"There was a 12-hour shift recently that I could not cover. I could only do four hours because of all the stuff that the kids are doing," she explained about their teen daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.
Gayheart added, "So I had to call on two of Eric's friends... And they both showed up and did a wonderful job."
Eric Dane's Emotional Goodbye to Daughters
In a deeply personal moment featured on Netflix's Famous Last Words series, the actor filmed a heartfelt message intended for his daughters to watch after his death.
"Billie and Georgia, these words are for you," he said in the episode. "I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn't we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach. The two of you, me and mom in Malibu, Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven."