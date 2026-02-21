Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince William
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Prince William's Withering Six-Word Assessment of Andrew Windsor's 'Filthy' Impact on Royal Family

Split photos of Prince William and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Prince William attempted to have his uncle removed from the family, according to sources.

Feb. 21 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince William privately branded Prince Andrew's conduct "a stain on all the family" and pushed for his uncle to be banished from royal life "before the rot set in," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The claims appear in William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by royal reporter Russell Myers, who draws on palace insiders to detail the fallout from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview.

Article continues below advertisement
Split photos of Prince William and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Prince William reportedly called his uncle’s behavior a 'stain on all the family' following the 2019 Newsnight interview.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In that broadcast, Andrew, 65, failed to express remorse over his association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and did not acknowledge the impact on Epstein's victims – a performance widely seen as catastrophic.

At the time, William was second in line to the throne, while his father, then Prince Charles, and his mother, Queen Elizabeth, were said to favor a more protective approach.

Myers writes William believed the monarchy was "engaged in a full-scale firefight" in the wake of the interview and feared lasting damage to the institution's credibility.

According to his book, William urged both his father and grandmother to remove Andrew from public life permanently, convinced that the scandal posed an existential threat.

On Thursday, February 19, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office due to his connections to the vile pedo.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Stain on All of the Family'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince William and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Prince William is said to have urged Queen Elizabeth II and his father to banish then-Prince Andrew 'before the rot set in.'

Article continues below advertisement

A source quoted in the biography said: "Once you understand the fact that everything that happens in the here and now affects everything in the future, William's future, it is very easy to put yourself in his shoes. He never much liked his uncle and wanted him out of the picture immediately before the rot further set in. William's view was that (Andrew) got himself into the whole mess, so he should be left to his own devices to sort it out away from the family."

Another palace insider told Myers that William's position hardened as further allegations surfaced.

"The Prince of Wales was adamant the whole (Andrew/Epstein) episode would never go away, and, despite how others may have felt, there was absolutely no upside in Andrew being protected," the insider said. "His view was crystal clear: Andrew shouldn't be anywhere near the family under any circumstances, not by association, not at family functions, anywhere."

Detailing the withering six-word assessment William made over Andrew's behavior, the source added: "Every single time there was a new revelation, which no one knew when it was coming or what the next one would be, it was a 'stain on all of the family.'"

According to insiders familiar with internal discussions, William saw reputational damage against the royal family as cumulative.

"He believed each headline chipped away at public trust," one insider said. "In his mind, tolerating Andrew's presence – even privately – risked signaling complacency."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

According to the biography, Prince William never particularly liked his uncle and considered him an 'ignoramus.'

Article continues below advertisement

Myers' book also details a reported clash between William and Charles, now 77, with one source claiming the now-king "put him in his place" during a tense exchange over how to handle Andrew.

Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing. He was stripped of military titles and royal patronages in 2022 and has since stepped back from public duties.

In a joint statement, William, 43, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, said they were "deeply concerned by the continued revelations" involving Andrew, adding their thoughts "remain focused on the victims."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photos of Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Massively Overstepping the Mark' by 'Slapping Ultimatum on Queen Camilla' Ahead of Taking the Throne

Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Mocked for 'Mistaking Female Arresting Officer for 66th Birthday Party Stripper'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince William and Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

The Prince and Princess of Wales issued a joint statement earlier this year expressing concern over continued revelations.

Myers writes: "I've spent almost a decade following The Prince and Princess of Wales as part of the Royal pack and have always believed there's so much more to the couple than the spectacle reveals.

"The result of this biography is a truly intimate portrait of William and Catherine, providing not just unparalleled insight into who they are as individuals, but seismic revelations about them as a couple and the world they inhabit.

"This biography moves beyond the headlines as it explores love, resilience, and their journey together as they navigate their public duties amid this unprecedented era."

William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story is published on February 26 by Ebury, Penguin Random House.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.