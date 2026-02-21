EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Prince William's Withering Six-Word Assessment of Andrew Windsor's 'Filthy' Impact on Royal Family

The claims appear in William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by royal reporter Russell Myers, who draws on palace insiders to detail the fallout from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview .

Prince William privately branded Prince Andrew 's conduct "a stain on all the family" and pushed for his uncle to be banished from royal life "before the rot set in," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Thursday, February 19, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office due to his connections to the vile pedo.

According to his book, William urged both his father and grandmother to remove Andrew from public life permanently, convinced that the scandal posed an existential threat.

Myers writes William believed the monarchy was "engaged in a full-scale firefight" in the wake of the interview and feared lasting damage to the institution's credibility.

At the time, William was second in line to the throne, while his father, then Prince Charles , and his mother, Queen Elizabeth , were said to favor a more protective approach.

In that broadcast, Andrew, 65, failed to express remorse over his association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and did not acknowledge the impact on Epstein's victims – a performance widely seen as catastrophic.

A source quoted in the biography said: "Once you understand the fact that everything that happens in the here and now affects everything in the future, William's future, it is very easy to put yourself in his shoes. He never much liked his uncle and wanted him out of the picture immediately before the rot further set in. William's view was that (Andrew) got himself into the whole mess, so he should be left to his own devices to sort it out away from the family."

Another palace insider told Myers that William's position hardened as further allegations surfaced.

"The Prince of Wales was adamant the whole (Andrew/Epstein) episode would never go away, and, despite how others may have felt, there was absolutely no upside in Andrew being protected," the insider said. "His view was crystal clear: Andrew shouldn't be anywhere near the family under any circumstances, not by association, not at family functions, anywhere."

Detailing the withering six-word assessment William made over Andrew's behavior, the source added: "Every single time there was a new revelation, which no one knew when it was coming or what the next one would be, it was a 'stain on all of the family.'"

According to insiders familiar with internal discussions, William saw reputational damage against the royal family as cumulative.

"He believed each headline chipped away at public trust," one insider said. "In his mind, tolerating Andrew's presence – even privately – risked signaling complacency."