EXCLUSIVE: Future King William 'Reveling in I Told You So' Moment As He 'Lobbied to Have Andrew Windsor Booted Out of Royal Family Nearly a Decade Ago'

A separate palace source told the author: "The Prince of Wales was adamant the whole (Epstein) episode would never go away and, despite how others may have felt, there was no upside in Andrew being protected. (William's) view was crystal clear – Andrew shouldn't be anywhere near the family under any circumstances, not by association, not at family functions, anywhere. Every single time there was a new (Epstein) revelation, which no one knew when it was coming or what the next one would be, it was a stain on all of the family."

One insider close to William said the prince now feels events have borne out his earlier warnings.

"Among those closest to William, there's a prevailing feeling that he anticipated this trajectory years ago," a source told us.

"As far back as the late 2010s, he was expressing concerns that Andrew's continued proximity to the royal fold represented a slow-burning reputational risk. William didn't see it as a one-off scandal that would fade – he saw it as something that could resurface repeatedly and erode public trust over time."

Now, with each new tranche of Epstein documents and fresh headlines emerging in waves, he can't help but feel that his early instincts have been borne out.

"From his perspective, the ongoing revelations only reinforce the view he held nearly a decade ago – that decisive separation would have spared the institution years of renewed scrutiny and damage. There's a quiet sense of vindication, even if he takes no pleasure in how events have unfolded."