EXCLUSIVE: 'Egomaniac' Andrew Windsor 'STILL Totally Unrepentant' Over Epstein Links Despite Being Stripped of Title and Booted Out of Home

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor doesn't seem to be too impacted with his royal booting.

Feb. 13 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor is said to be showing little sign of remorse despite being stripped of his royal title and forced from Royal Lodge – with critics branding him “unrepentant” as he settles into a quieter life on the Sandringham estate.

Windsor, 65, left the 30-room Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate days ago, relocating permanently to Norfolk after relinquishing his lease in the wake of continued scrutiny over his links to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Downsizing to Sandringham Amid Controversy

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Ex-prince Andrew has relocated to Wood Farm Cottage while renovations continued at Marsh Farm.

He is currently understood to be staying at Wood Farm Cottage on King Charles' Sandringham estate while renovations are completed at nearby Marsh Farm, expected to become Windsor's long-term residence.

The move represents a significant downsizing after more than two decades in Windsor.

Andrew's relocation also comes as newly released documents from the Epstein Files, again named Windsor.

One photograph included in the material shows him on all fours leaning over a woman lying on the floor, and he is now facing accusations he fed sensitive information to Epstein from his time as the U.K.'s trade envoy.

He has denied all wrongdoing.

'It Infuriates Senior Royals'

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Observers recently spotted him riding and driving through Windsor Great Park.

Despite the renewed controversy, Windsor has been spotted riding and driving around Windsor Great Park in recent days.

One royal source said: "Given everything that has unfolded, most people would expect a degree of visible humility – even a period of laying low. Instead, his manner in recent days has appeared conspicuously upbeat. Seeing him riding and driving around Windsor Great Park smiling as though nothing had shifted, struck many as remarkably insensitive to the broader context."

The insider continued: "The symbolism has not been missed within palace circles. At a time when the institution is still managing the fallout from damaging revelations, public displays of normality risk looking dismissive. There was, frankly, a sense of relief when Andrew vacated Royal Lodge quietly and without ceremony. It removed a daily reminder of the controversy and allowed the focus to move elsewhere, but every time he is seen stepping out with a grin on his face, it infuriates senior royals."

Andrew Windsor Moves on With Life Despite Scandal

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor stepped back from public duties after his 2019 'Newsnight' interview.

Another royal source added about how Andrew's recent public displays have frustrated senior figures.

"There is a growing impression that Andrew either underestimates or simply does not acknowledge the scale of public disquiet," they added.

"In moments like this, most would adopt a lower profile and demonstrate some awareness of the mood of the country. Instead, he seems intent on maintaining business as usual, as though the surrounding controversy has had minimal impact.

"It reads less like resilience and more like obstinacy. It does not convey the image of someone sobered by events or inclined toward introspection."

Windsor stepped back from public duties in 2019 following his controversial Newsnight interview and later agreed to an out-of-court settlement with Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault when she was 17.

Andrew Windsor's Daughters Impacted Over Fallout

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Sources said his daughters have maintained public distance to protect their own standing.

The scandal has also battered his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, with shame.

She has also had her duchess title removed over her links to Epstein, which involved turning to him for help in times of financial crisis and gushing in an email she wanted him to marry her.

The disgraced pair's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, have also been caught in the crossfire of their parents' disgrace.

Sources have told Radar that while the sisters are privately supportive of their parents, they are also maintaining distance from them publicly to safeguard their own roles in the royal family.

An insider said: "Andrew is now almost totally isolated at Sandringham, removed from the familiar routines and networks that once surrounded him. That physical distance from the center of royal life may offer space for reflection that he has not previously allowed himself – but going by his recent displays, that's unlikely.

"He's a childish narcissist who thinks he did nothing wrong, and it's likely he'll stay that way for the rest of his days."

