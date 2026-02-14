EXCLUSIVE: 'Egomaniac' Andrew Windsor 'STILL Totally Unrepentant' Over Epstein Links Despite Being Stripped of Title and Booted Out of Home

He is currently understood to be staying at Wood Farm Cottage on King Charles' Sandringham estate while renovations are completed at nearby Marsh Farm, expected to become Windsor's long-term residence.

The move represents a significant downsizing after more than two decades in Windsor.

Andrew's relocation also comes as newly released documents from the Epstein Files, again named Windsor.

One photograph included in the material shows him on all fours leaning over a woman lying on the floor, and he is now facing accusations he fed sensitive information to Epstein from his time as the U.K.'s trade envoy.

He has denied all wrongdoing.