Ex-Prince Andrew Spotted Driving Alone Amid Shocking Epstein Photo Leak as Emails and Victim Links Surface
Feb. 1 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was seen driving alone through the rain in his Range Rover after the latest Jeffrey Epstein documents dropped, revealing shocking new photos and private emails tied to the disgraced royal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Duke of York, 65, appeared solitary as he left the grounds of Windsor Castle, just days after disturbing images surfaced showing him crouched over a woman in a series of now-public files released by the US Justice Department.
Ex- Prince Andrew in the Epstein Files
In one image, Windsor appears to place his hand on an unidentified woman's stomach, and in another, he is staring directly at the camera.
The explosive documents, which include more than 3 million files, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, link Windsor to at least three more alleged victims and have reignited calls for law enforcement to reopen investigations into his involvement with Epstein's network.
'First Priority'
The revelations have prompted political outrage, with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saying Windsor has a duty to testify before the US Congress.
The Prime Minister said the victims of Epstein "have to be the first priority" and that "anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that," per Daily Mail.
Private Emails Exposed
Adding to the controversy, private emails between Windsor and Epstein were also released, revealing that the former prince wanted to have the pedophile over for dinner at the palace days after he was released from house arrest.
"We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy," Windsor wrote after Epstein asked for "private time" with the then-Duke.
However, it's unclear if Epstein accepted the invitation.
Two days later, Epstein wrote to Windsor, asking, "[Ghislaine Maxwell] is here with me…what are you doing?"
Windsor replied, saying he had "a lunch with a Saudi Prince and then out to [a] secret intelligence firm," before adding, "Delighted for you to come here to BP [Buckingham Palace]. Come with whomever and I'll be here free from 1600ish."
Luxurious Move Revealed
Amid the scandal, the disgraced former prince is also preparing to vacate Royal Lodge after more than two decades and relocate to a much smaller property on the Sandringham estate.
Despite the major move, a source told RadarOnline.com that the idea of banishment is misleading.
"People keep using the word exile, but that doesn't reflect the reality of how Andrew will be living. What he is stepping into is effectively a gilded retirement. He will still have round-the-clock security, household help, access to horses and golf, unlimited television, and miles of royal estate around him," they told us.
"For all the public disgrace attached to his name, the practical terms of his life remain extraordinarily comfortable – to the point that many would gladly trade places with him without hesitation."