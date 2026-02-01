Ex-Prince Andrew Spotted Driving Alone Amid Shocking Epstein Photo Leak as Emails and Victim Links Surface

Adding to the controversy, private emails between Windsor and Epstein were also released, revealing that the former prince wanted to have the pedophile over for dinner at the palace days after he was released from house arrest.

"We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy," Windsor wrote after Epstein asked for "private time" with the then-Duke.

However, it's unclear if Epstein accepted the invitation.

Two days later, Epstein wrote to Windsor, asking, "[Ghislaine Maxwell] is here with me…what are you doing?"

Windsor replied, saying he had "a lunch with a Saudi Prince and then out to [a] secret intelligence firm," before adding, "Delighted for you to come here to BP [Buckingham Palace]. Come with whomever and I'll be here free from 1600ish."