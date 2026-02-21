Bill Maher Fires Back After Donald Trump's 'Blistering' Truth Social Rant Over Dinner Drama
Bill Maher fired back at Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Real Time host addressed the president's explosive Truth Social rant during his latest HBO monologue after Trump lashed out over a joke and revived drama surrounding their 2025 White House dinner.
Jokes Versus 'Bats--- Agenda'
Maher told viewers he didn't initially realize just how upset the president had become.
"I found this out last week. Oh, boy, did I find it out!" he said, according to Mediaite. "You have to know when he's joking, and it's not that easy."
The comedian argued that distinguishing Trump's humor from his policy rhetoric has become increasingly difficult.
"This week, for example, he was talking about Melania's movie, which actually did better than people thought. And he said, you know, she's going to be a big movie star. And there's not room in one family for two stars. Joke. Joke, OK, that a joke! I think that's it. Because now..." he joked.
Maher continued, "See now, because now it's our job to tell which are the jokes and which are things that are just part of his sometimes bats--- agenda, OK? We have to know this. And I didn't know."
'Blistering' Truth Social Post
According to Maher, he woke up the next morning to what he described as a furious post from Trump.
"See, I woke up Saturday morning to a blistering social media text from him. Went on and on. Valentine’s Day, by the way," he said.
Maher claimed Trump was particularly irritated over a joke involving Canada and hockey.
"He was very mad at me because I didn't get his joke about how China is gonna make Canada give up hockey. You know, I think we're going to have to workshop that one for a while," he added.
Infamous Dinner
Trump's rant also revisited their dinner together, with the president allegedly dismissing the meeting altogether.
"So he went off on me and said, you know, the dinner we had was a waste of time," Maher recalled. "Well, I didn't think it was."
Maher said Trump called him a "jerk," mocked his ratings, labeled him a "lightweight," and accused him of having "Trump derangement syndrome."
"But I never stopped criticizing him. I never said I would," Maher insisted.
Then he delivered one of the night's most biting comparisons.
"And I know how women feel now. A guy buys you dinner and then expects you to put out. OK? I'm not that guy," he shared.
Maher also disputed Trump's version of how the dinner played out.
"And a lot of other stuff he said that wasn't really true, that, you know, I immediately asked for a drink. OK, 'he immediately wanted a vodka,'" Maher said.
He clarified the detail: "OK, it was a margarita. It was not a vodka, and it wasn't immediately. I had a drink before dinner, as people do."
'Bulls---!'
Maher further rejected Trump's claim that he appeared intimidated.
"He said, I was nervous and scared, no confidence. Bulls---!"
The host noted that he has faced backlash from both sides over his commentary about Trump: "It's so funny, because I got so much s--- from the left for reporting honestly that, in person, he was very different, very nice, very gracious. And then he says, no, he was scared. I'm like the Democrats with an election. I just can't win!"
Before wrapping up, Maher promised viewers he's not done responding.
"OK, we're off next week. The next week our show, I think March 6th, we come back. I'm going to address this at the end. His whole long screed. Yes, and prove that I don't have Trump derangement syndrome," he promised.