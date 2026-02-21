Bill Maher Fires Back After Donald Trump's 'Blistering' Truth Social Rant Over Dinner Drama

Maher told viewers he didn't initially realize just how upset the president had become.

"I found this out last week. Oh, boy, did I find it out!" he said, according to Mediaite. "You have to know when he's joking, and it's not that easy."

The comedian argued that distinguishing Trump's humor from his policy rhetoric has become increasingly difficult.

"This week, for example, he was talking about Melania's movie, which actually did better than people thought. And he said, you know, she's going to be a big movie star. And there's not room in one family for two stars. Joke. Joke, OK, that a joke! I think that's it. Because now..." he joked.

Maher continued, "See now, because now it's our job to tell which are the jokes and which are things that are just part of his sometimes bats--- agenda, OK? We have to know this. And I didn't know."