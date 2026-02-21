EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Massively Overstepping the Mark' by 'Slapping Ultimatum on Queen Camilla' Ahead of Taking the Throne

At the center of tensions is Ferguson, 66, the former Duchess of York and ex-wife of ex-Prince Andrew Windsor, 65, both of whom have been under renewed scrutiny over their links to Jeffrey Epstein after the massive dump of U.S. Justice Department files on the pedophile was released earlier this month.

Andrew has already been stripped of royal duties and military titles by King Charles, 77, and is relocating to Marsh Farm in Norfolk.

Ferguson, meanwhile, is understood to be considering a return to Windsor to be closer to her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.

An insider close to the family said Ferguson's position has become increasingly precarious.

"Sarah's position has always been that the moment she grasped the true nature of Epstein's conduct, she cut ties without hesitation and removed herself entirely from his orbit," the source said.

"She insists that any connection predated the broader public understanding of who he really was and what he had done. From her perspective, she was operating in ignorance, not complicity."

"However," the source continued, "the re-emergence of her emails to Epstein has dramatically shifted how that explanation is being received. What might once have been viewed as poor judgment is now being examined under a much harsher light. The context has changed, and so has the tolerance for ambiguity."