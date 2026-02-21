'My New Hero!': Donald Trump Praises Brett Kavanaugh and Blasts 'Disloyal Republicans' After Supreme Court Slams His Tariff Powers

Just minutes later, he appeared to direct particular disappointment toward the justices he had appointed.

"What happened today with the two United States Supreme Court Justices that I appointed against great opposition, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, whether people like it or not, never seems to happen with Democrats. They vote against the Republicans, and never against themselves, almost every single time, no matter how good a case we have. At least I didn't appoint Roberts, who led the effort to allow Foreign Countries that have been ripping us off for years to continue to do so — But we won't let it happen. The new TARIFFS, totally tested and accepted as Law, are on their way! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.