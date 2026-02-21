Your tip
'My New Hero!': Donald Trump Praises Brett Kavanaugh and Blasts 'Disloyal Republicans' After Supreme Court Slams His Tariff Powers

image of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump praises Brett Kavanaugh as 'my new hero' while blasting 'disloyal Republicans.'

Profile Image

Feb. 21 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Donald Trump fired back after the Supreme Court dealt a major blow to his tariff authority, and he's making it clear exactly which justices are still in his good graces, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Following a 6-3 decision that struck down the emergency tariff powers Trump had invoked, the president lashed out at members of the high court while singling out the three dissenting justices for praise.

'My New Hero'

image of Donald Trump praised Brett Kavanaugh as his 'new hero' after the Supreme Court struck down his tariff powers.
Source: mega

Donald Trump praised Brett Kavanaugh as his 'new hero' after the Supreme Court struck down his tariff powers.

In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "My new hero is United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and, of course, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. There is no doubt in anyone's mind that they want to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The ruling included Republican-appointed Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Trump's own appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, as well as the court's three liberal justices.

'Ashamed of Themselves'

image of The president blasted 'disloyal Republicans' following the 6-3 ruling against his emergency tariff authority.
Source: mega

The president blasted 'disloyal Republicans' following the 6-3 ruling against his emergency tariff authority.

Trump did not hide his frustration.

At 7:04 PM Friday, he posted: "Those members of the Supreme Court who voted against our very acceptable and proper method of TARIFFS should be ashamed of themselves. Their decision was ridiculous but, now the adjustment process begins, and we will do everything possible to take in even more money than we were taking in before!"

Tariffs 'Are On Their Way'

image of Trump singled out Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, questioning why his own appointees ruled against him.
Source: mega

Trump singled out Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, questioning why his own appointees ruled against him.

Just minutes later, he appeared to direct particular disappointment toward the justices he had appointed.

"What happened today with the two United States Supreme Court Justices that I appointed against great opposition, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, whether people like it or not, never seems to happen with Democrats. They vote against the Republicans, and never against themselves, almost every single time, no matter how good a case we have. At least I didn't appoint Roberts, who led the effort to allow Foreign Countries that have been ripping us off for years to continue to do so — But we won't let it happen. The new TARIFFS, totally tested and accepted as Law, are on their way! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.

'Republican's Are So Disloyal to Themselves'

image of The Supreme Court's decision dealt a major blow to Trump's use of emergency powers to impose tariffs.
Source: mega

The Supreme Court's decision dealt a major blow to Trump's use of emergency powers to impose tariffs.

At 10:21 PM, he wrote: "Republicans are so disloyal to themselves! Unite, stick together, and WIN! President DJT"

The dramatic string of posts underscores Trump's mounting frustration after the court dismantled the emergency tariff framework he had argued was legally justified under executive authority.

But even amid the setback, Trump signaled he's not backing down — promising new tariffs are "on their way" and rallying supporters to "unite" behind him.

