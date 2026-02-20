'I Can Destroy the Country': Trump Issues Chilling Warning in Bizarre Rant After Supreme Court Strikes Down Tariffs
Feb. 20 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump went on a bizarre tirade after the Supreme Court determined that his emergency tariffs were illegal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a press conference on Friday, February 20, Trump claimed he had "even stronger" alternatives in mind as he ranted he could "destroy" another country by deciding to cut off trade and business with the United States.
Donald Trump Promised More Tariffs
Trump, 79, declared he would "sign an order to impose a 10 percent global tariff under Section 122, over and above our normal tariffs already being charged," after hearing the Supreme Court's decision.
While talking about his options now that IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) tariffs had gotten the axe, Trump railed against the idea that he was no longer allowed to charge "even one dollar."
"I would have used one penny, but we don’t make the pennies anymore. We save money. Can’t charge one dollar to any country under IEEPA. Not one dollar — I assume — to protect other countries," he continued his wild rant. "This must have been done to protect those other countries, certainly not the United States of America, which they should be interested in protecting. And that’s what they’re supposed to be protecting."
'I Can Destroy the County'
The POTUS then raged how he could "cut off any and all trade or business" with a country and "impose a foreign country-destroying embargo" but wouldn't be allowed to charge "one dollar" under the old tariffs after the ruling.
"In other words, I can destroy the trade. I can destroy the country!" he said. "I can do anything I wanted to do to them, but can’t charge any money. I’m allowed to destroy the country, but it can’t be a little fee. I could give them a little two, two-cent fee. But I cannot charge under any circumstances. I cannot charge them anything. Think of that. How ridiculous is that?"
Trump then brushed off the supposedly "incorrect" ruling as he said he had "very powerful alternatives" that had allegedly already been "approved."
"For those that thought they had us. And they’re saying that I have the absolute right to license, but not the right to charge a license fee. So think of that," he said. "I have a right to a license."
The Supreme Court's Tariff Decision
On Friday morning, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the IEEPA did not apply to tariffs.
"The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope," Chief John Roberts wrote in a statement. "In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it."
"IEEPA's grant of authority to 'regulate . . . importation' falls short," he continued. "IEEPA contains no reference to tariffs or duties. The Government points to no statute in which Congress used the word 'regulate' to authorize taxation. And until now no President has read IEEPA to confer such power."
The decision means many companies will likely try to seek what could amount to billions of dollars in refunds in the coming months.
Trump Claimed Supreme Court Justices Were 'Afraid' to Rule in His Favor
Later that day, the president accused the Supreme Court of being "swayed by foreign interests" and a "political movement that is far smaller than people would think" when they made their decision.
"I won by millions of votes. We won in a landslide. With all the cheating that went on, and there was a lot of it, we still one in the landslide. Too big to rig," he continued. "But these people are obnoxious, ignorant, and loud, they’re very loud. And I think certain justices are afraid of that. They don’t want to do the right thing."