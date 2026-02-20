'I Can Destroy the Country': Trump Issues Chilling Warning in Bizarre Rant After Supreme Court Strikes Down Tariffs

The POTUS then raged how he could "cut off any and all trade or business" with a country and "impose a foreign country-destroying embargo" but wouldn't be allowed to charge "one dollar" under the old tariffs after the ruling.

"In other words, I can destroy the trade. I can destroy the country!" he said. "I can do anything I wanted to do to them, but can’t charge any money. I’m allowed to destroy the country, but it can’t be a little fee. I could give them a little two, two-cent fee. But I cannot charge under any circumstances. I cannot charge them anything. Think of that. How ridiculous is that?"

Trump then brushed off the supposedly "incorrect" ruling as he said he had "very powerful alternatives" that had allegedly already been "approved."

"For those that thought they had us. And they’re saying that I have the absolute right to license, but not the right to charge a license fee. So think of that," he said. "I have a right to a license."