Eric Dane's Gut-Wrenching Final Words to His Daughters Before He Succumbed to ALS Revealed In Emotional Video — 'Good Night, I Love You'
Feb. 20 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Eric Dane's heartbreaking last words to his daughters before his tragic death have been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.
On Friday, February 20, Netflix released an episode of Famous Last Words featuring the Grey's Anatomy actor, which the streamer had agreed not to air until his passing.
Eric Dane's Final Words to His Daughters
In the episode, Dane shared his last words to his daughters, Bilie, 15, and Georgia, 14.
"I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?" he devastatingly said.
"I remember all the times we spent at the beach. The two of you, me and Mom, in Malibu, Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies," the actor continued.
"Those days, pun intended, were heaven."
'Cherish Every Moment'
Dane went on to reveal four things he had learned from his battle with ALS he wanted his kids to remember after he died. He said he hopes they wouldn't "just listen" but would "hear him."
"First, live now, right now in the present. It's hard, but I learned to do that," he somberly shared. "For years, I would wander off mentally, lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing in worry and self-pity, shame, and doubt. I replayed decisions, second-guessed myself. 'I should have done this. I never should’ve done that.' No more."
Dane then urged his children to "cherish every moment" of the present before he delved into talking about them "falling in love."
"Not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well," he said. "But fall in love with something. Find your passion, your joy. Find the thing that makes you wanna get up in the morning. Drives you through the entire day."
Eric Dane Still Loved His Career Despite His Health Struggles
Despite his health battle, Dane told his daughters he still loved his career, noting his work doesn't "define" him but "excites" him.
"Find your people and allow them to find you, and then give yourselves to them," he continued, advising his daughters to choose their friends "wisely."
"The best of them will give back to you. No judgement. No conditions. No questions asked."
Dan gushed he was "so thankful" for family and friends, as "every single one" had helped him amid his health struggles.
"I can't even do the little things I used to anymore. I can't drive around town, go to the gym, get coffee, and hang out," he continued. "I've learned to embrace alternatives. My friends come to me.
"Hey, just show up. That's a big one. Just show up,” Dane added. “And love your friends with everything you have. Hang on to them. They will entertain you, guide you, support you, and some will save you."
Eric Dane's Last Lesson
The last lesson Dane wanted his daughters to have was to "fight with every ounce of your being and with dignity," advising them to "never give up" amid adversity and to "fight until your last breath."
"This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit," he said.
He also noted he was leaving his daughters with his traits of strength and resiliency.
"The two of you are different people," he elaborated. "But you're both strong and resilient. You inherited resiliency from me.
"That's my superpower, I bounce right up, and I keep coming back. I get up again and again and again. So when something unexpected hits you, and it will, because that’s life, fight and face it with honesty, integrity, and grace, even if it feels or seems insurmountable."
Dane concluded his message to his daughters by saying they could "face anything."
"You can face the end of your days. You can face hell with dignity," he divulged. "Fight girls, and hold your heads high,"
Through tears, he added, "Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words."
Dane passed away on February 19 at the age of 53.