Eric Dane's Gut-Wrenching Final Words to His Daughters Before He Succumbed to ALS Revealed In Emotional Video — 'Good Night, I Love You'

On Friday, February 20, Netflix released an episode of Famous Last Words featuring the Grey's Anatomy actor, which the streamer had agreed not to air until his passing.

Eric Dane 's heartbreaking last words to his daughters before his tragic death have been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.

Dane said he 'tried' in his life even though he 'stumbled sometimes.'

"I remember all the times we spent at the beach. The two of you, me and Mom, in Malibu, Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies," the actor continued.

"I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?" he devastatingly said.

In the episode, Dane shared his last words to his daughters, Bilie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

“I hope I've demonstrated that you can face anything, you can face the end of your days, you can face hell with dignity. Fight, girls, and hold your heads high. Billie and Georgia, you are my heart, you are my everything. Goodnight. I love you. Eric Dane leaves his daughters —… pic.twitter.com/kHA4UjW4yK

Dane went on to reveal four things he had learned from his battle with ALS he wanted his kids to remember after he died. He said he hopes they wouldn't "just listen" but would "hear him."

"First, live now, right now in the present. It's hard, but I learned to do that," he somberly shared. "For years, I would wander off mentally, lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing in worry and self-pity, shame, and doubt. I replayed decisions, second-guessed myself. 'I should have done this. I never should’ve done that.' No more."

Dane then urged his children to "cherish every moment" of the present before he delved into talking about them "falling in love."

"Not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well," he said. "But fall in love with something. Find your passion, your joy. Find the thing that makes you wanna get up in the morning. Drives you through the entire day."