Tragic Eric Dane 'Lost Ability to Speak' Before Death aged 53: 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-Star Patrick Dempsey Reveals ALS left Actor 'Bedridden' in Moving Tribute

The Euphoria star lost his battle with ALS on Thursday and Dempsey revealed he last spoke to him "about a week ago" and wished to remember him for the "moments of fun that we had together."

Speaking on Virgin Radio on Friday morning, Dempsey said: "I just woke up this morning and it was very sad to read the news. It's hard to put into words. I feel really so sad for his children."

He continued: "I was corresponding with him, we were texting so I spoke to him about a week ago and some friends of ours went in to see him and he was really starting to lose his ability to speak.

"He was bedridden and it was very hard for him to swallow so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly.