Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Zendaya
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Latest 'Euphoria' Downer Exposed — How 'Cursed' Show's Big Ego Stars are Battling Behind the Scenes

'Euphoria' has been facing turmoil as ego-driven stars reportedly battle behind the scenes on the cursed show.
Source: MEGA

'Euphoria' has been facing turmoil as ego-driven stars reportedly battle behind the scenes on the cursed show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Euphoria's young superstars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi are hitting the road to promote the show's return to HBO in the spring – and RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal the ambitious actors can't stand one another and are dreading the prospect of having to play nice in public.

"It's known inside the world of the show that season 3 of Euphoria kept its leads as siloed unto themselves as humanly possible – meaning Zendaya, Elordi and Sweeney's storylines don't cross over substantially. They each have their own stories tracking through the episodes and even their own set of guest stars," an insider explained.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Feuding Stars Forced to Unite

Article continues below advertisement
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi are said to be struggling to coexist while promoting 'Euphoria's return to HBO.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi are said to be struggling to coexist while promoting 'Euphoria's return to HBO.

Article continues below advertisement

"Nevertheless, these three stars are going to have to find some kind of peace – even a temporary one – because promoting this series is going to be so much more powerful if they're able to do the magazine covers and the television appearances as a group," the insider added.

According to the source, the allegedly feuding trio, who are all in their late 20s, need to "grow up" and "put aside all three of them together to properly hash things out."

The source also confided a "big turning point" for the three was the fatal overdose death of their Euphoria costar Angus Cloud, 25, in July 2023, because the tragic talent was a "peacemaker among the group" and a humble guy to a fault.

Article continues below advertisement

Unity Key to Selling Series

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Richard and Lakeisha Williams

EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams' Dad 'King Richard,' 83, Dramatically Halts Divorce From Her Ex-Stripper Stepmom, 46, for Second Time

Photo of Hugh Hefner

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Rips Lid Off the 'Absolute Horror' of Being a Playboy Bunny — Including 'Nauseating Intercourse' With 'Slipper-Clad Perv' Hugh Hefner

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Angus Cloud's death is described as a turning point for the 'Euphoria' cast.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Angus Cloud's death is described as a turning point for the 'Euphoria' cast.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

As much as the HBO bosses want the crew to just get along, it's hard to imagine who can right their rocky dynamic, the source observed.

"Right now, Zendaya – the most popular and successful cast member – just doesn't care if she has a working relationship with Sydney or Jacob," the insider said.

"She's ready to wash her hands of both of them completely."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.