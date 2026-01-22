EXCLUSIVE: Latest 'Euphoria' Downer Exposed — How 'Cursed' Show's Big Ego Stars are Battling Behind the Scenes
Jan. 22 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Euphoria's young superstars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi are hitting the road to promote the show's return to HBO in the spring – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the ambitious actors can't stand one another and are dreading the prospect of having to play nice in public.
"It's known inside the world of the show that season 3 of Euphoria kept its leads as siloed unto themselves as humanly possible – meaning Zendaya, Elordi and Sweeney's storylines don't cross over substantially. They each have their own stories tracking through the episodes and even their own set of guest stars," an insider explained.
Feuding Stars Forced to Unite
"Nevertheless, these three stars are going to have to find some kind of peace – even a temporary one – because promoting this series is going to be so much more powerful if they're able to do the magazine covers and the television appearances as a group," the insider added.
According to the source, the allegedly feuding trio, who are all in their late 20s, need to "grow up" and "put aside all three of them together to properly hash things out."
The source also confided a "big turning point" for the three was the fatal overdose death of their Euphoria costar Angus Cloud, 25, in July 2023, because the tragic talent was a "peacemaker among the group" and a humble guy to a fault.
Unity Key to Selling Series
As much as the HBO bosses want the crew to just get along, it's hard to imagine who can right their rocky dynamic, the source observed.
"Right now, Zendaya – the most popular and successful cast member – just doesn't care if she has a working relationship with Sydney or Jacob," the insider said.
"She's ready to wash her hands of both of them completely."