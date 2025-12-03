Eric Dane's Devastating ALS Struggle: 'Grey’s Anatomy' Star Admits His Diagnosis Has Made Choosing Acting Roles 'Difficult' — 'I'm Physically Limited'

"I’m fairly limited in what I can do physically as an actor, but I still have my brain, and I still have my speech, so I’m willing to just do about anything. I’ll take on any role," Dane revealed while taking part in a Tuesday, December 2, virtual panel hosted by the support organization I AM ALS.

Due to his current condition, where he can no longer walk, Dane said his ALS is going to have to play a part in any roles he takes.

"From here on out, it’s going to have to be ALS-centric. It’s going to be very difficult for me to play any other role. I’m fine with that. I’m grateful that I can still work in any capacity," he noted.