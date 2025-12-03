Eric Dane's Devastating ALS Struggle: 'Grey’s Anatomy' Star Admits His Diagnosis Has Made Choosing Acting Roles 'Difficult' — 'I'm Physically Limited'
Dec. 3 2025, Published 2:12 p.m. ET
Eric Dane opened up like never before about his future in acting as the star battles ALS, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Grey's Anatomy alum, 53, announced his diagnosis in April that he's suffering from the incurable progressive neurodegenerative disease, but hopes to continue his on-screen career as long as his body allows.
Physical Limitations
"I’m fairly limited in what I can do physically as an actor, but I still have my brain, and I still have my speech, so I’m willing to just do about anything. I’ll take on any role," Dane revealed while taking part in a Tuesday, December 2, virtual panel hosted by the support organization I AM ALS.
Due to his current condition, where he can no longer walk, Dane said his ALS is going to have to play a part in any roles he takes.
"From here on out, it’s going to have to be ALS-centric. It’s going to be very difficult for me to play any other role. I’m fine with that. I’m grateful that I can still work in any capacity," he noted.
'Pleasantly Surprised' By How He's Coping
Dane revealed how he stunned even himself with how well he's been coping with his diagnosis.
"I don’t think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs in my bedroom, crawled under the sheets, and spent the next two weeks crying," he explained.
"And I was a little bit pleasantly surprised when I realized that I wasn’t built like that, because I thought, for sure, that was gonna be me."
Instead, Dane wants to inspire others by being as open as possible about his ALS battle.
He said: "It’s imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can because I don’t feel like my life is about me anymore."
Triumphant Return to Acting
The Euphoria star recently made his first acting appearance since revealing his health situation.
He played a firefighter named Matthew who had been diagnosed with ALS in the November 24 episode of NBC's Brilliant Minds.
While filming an emotional scene with his character's doctor, Matthew made the heartbreaking admission, "Nobody survives this. We both know that, and I know how to take care of my family," as his ex-wife and daughter looked on.
The scene moved the cast and crew so much that Dane got a 10-minute standing ovation, according to the show's creator, Michael Grassi.
"I have never seen this happen in my entire career...because it was so beautiful and so honest and so real," Grassi said in an interview.
"While this character is finding bravery, there's a lot of bravery in Eric to tell the story as well. To come out and share this part of yourself is vulnerable, but also really important, and I think raises awareness and shows people that they're not alone."
Inside Epstein's 'Orgy Island': Never-Before-Seen Eerie Videos and Pictures Released of Sick Pedo's Complex Where Sex Trafficking Crimes Were Committed
Dane Wants to Be There for His Daughters' Milestones
Dane's diagnosis caused him to reunite with estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart, with whom he shares daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.
In September, the star vowed about staying positive and fighting for his health, "I’m going to ring every bell. I have two daughters at home. I want to see them graduate college, get married, maybe even have grandkids. I want to be there for all that, so I'm going to fight until the last breath on this one."