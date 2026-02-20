EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Windsor Mugshot Shocker — Anti-Royal Plotters Launch 'Big Money Bribe Plan' to Get Hands on the Cop Shot the World is Demanding to See

Andrew, 66, was arrested at 8am on Thursday at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor's arrest has sparked a frenzied online campaign in which anti-royal activists are openly discussing plans to bribe British police officers with vast sums of cash to leak his custody photograph – the mugshot they claim "the world is demanding to see."

Shamed Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing and has not directly responded to the latest claims.

Officers also searched his former residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The allegations relate to claims that while serving as the U.K.'s special trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, Andrew shared sensitive information with his late pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein .

He was driven 55 minutes to Aylsham police station, where he was questioned for nearly 12 hours before being released under investigation shortly after 7pm on Thursday.

Like any suspect, Andrew was processed in custody ahead of his marathon grilling by cops – fingerprinted, DNA swabbed, and photographed. In the United Kingdom, however, custody images are not automatically released upon arrest, unlike in many parts of the United States.

Images like that are generally published only after conviction and sentencing, typically for serious offenses, and are subject to strict data protection laws.

That has not stopped online agitators. According to a cybersecurity source monitoring fringe forums, users on encrypted messaging platforms and dark web marketplaces have been discussing pooling funds to "make it worth someone's while" inside a police force to leak Andrew's mugshot.

Our source said: "There are individuals claiming they would pay six figures for Andrew's mugshot. The language is explicit – they are talking about bribery, even though that is an offence."

The source added: "They see the image as hugely symbolic, proof that a royal can be treated like anyone else, and they want the world to see Andrew's shame laid bare."