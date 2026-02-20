EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Windsor Mugshot Shocker — Anti-Royal Plotters Launch 'Big Money Bribe Plan' to Get Hands on the Cop Shot the World is Demanding to See
Feb. 20 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor's arrest has sparked a frenzied online campaign in which anti-royal activists are openly discussing plans to bribe British police officers with vast sums of cash to leak his custody photograph – the mugshot they claim "the world is demanding to see."
Andrew, 66, was arrested at 8am on Thursday at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
He was driven 55 minutes to Aylsham police station, where he was questioned for nearly 12 hours before being released under investigation shortly after 7pm on Thursday.
Officers also searched his former residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The allegations relate to claims that while serving as the U.K.'s special trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, Andrew shared sensitive information with his late pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein.
Shamed Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing and has not directly responded to the latest claims.
Mugshot Bounty
Like any suspect, Andrew was processed in custody ahead of his marathon grilling by cops – fingerprinted, DNA swabbed, and photographed. In the United Kingdom, however, custody images are not automatically released upon arrest, unlike in many parts of the United States.
Images like that are generally published only after conviction and sentencing, typically for serious offenses, and are subject to strict data protection laws.
That has not stopped online agitators. According to a cybersecurity source monitoring fringe forums, users on encrypted messaging platforms and dark web marketplaces have been discussing pooling funds to "make it worth someone's while" inside a police force to leak Andrew's mugshot.
Our source said: "There are individuals claiming they would pay six figures for Andrew's mugshot. The language is explicit – they are talking about bribery, even though that is an offence."
The source added: "They see the image as hugely symbolic, proof that a royal can be treated like anyone else, and they want the world to see Andrew's shame laid bare."
A former senior officer said such talk was dangerous and unrealistic.
He warned: "Every police officer swears an oath of allegiance to the Crown. The idea that someone would risk their career and liberty to leak a custody image is a fantasy."
The source added: "This is not America. We do not run a public mugshot database, and images are released only for a legitimate policing purpose."
Sources told us Andrew would have had his belt or tie taken as routine protection against potential self-harm when he was taken in by cops. They also say he would have been served lukewarm tea and a "vile" microwaved meal.
Sarah Ferguson, 66, Andrew's former wife, is now understood to have fled the U.K. shortly after he moved out of Royal Lodge and has not commented publicly on his arrest.
The offense of misconduct in public office carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Andrew remains "under investigation," according to police, as online speculation intensifies over a mugshot image that, under British law, may never be made public at all.
Royal sources said there are now "extreme concerns" for Andrew's state of mind after his release from police custody.
One palace insider said: "The pressure is now unbearable for him, and it has finally hit home he is not above any law. The public disgrace he has suffered would hit anyone hard, and he is suffering."