EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Quitting Throne! Cancer-Hit Monarch 'Facing Serious Pressure to Abdicate' Over Andrew Windsor's Arrest Shame

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie said the monarch must adopt what he described as a "very clear" and decisive stance as the investigation unfolds.

Lownie added: "I do think that King Charles needs to be very clear that he will cooperate and allow his staff to give statements to the police and provide all the internal correspondence, all the complaints that were made about Andrew, all the material the police need to mount a proper investigation."

When asked what might happen if Andrew were not prosecuted but evidence of a palace cover-up surfaced, Lownie said: "Well, I think it's very serious. I think then people will be calling for a clean sweep."

He added: "I don't think William is in any way implicated in this scandal, and I think there will be growing calls for the King to step down."