EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's 'Date Rape Drug Garden' Exposed — Pedophile 'Grew Mind-Bending Devil's Breath Plants to Turn Trafficking Victims Into Memory-Zapped Zombies'

Among the mass document dump are emails suggesting he inquired about trumpet plants, also known as Angel's Trumpet or Brugmansia, which contain scopolamine – a psychoactive compound sometimes dubbed 'Devil's Breath.'

The material has reignited scrutiny of Epstein's activities, including his relationship with ex-Prince Andrew, who has now been quizzed by cops after his name appeared thousands of times in the papers.

Andrew was taken into custody on Thursday, February 19, on suspicion of misconduct in public office – an offense which carries a maximum sentence of life behind bars – after allegations he leaked sensitive information to Epstein during his role as a U.K. trade envoy.