EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's 'Date Rape Drug Garden' Exposed — Pedophile 'Grew Mind-Bending Devil's Breath Plants to Turn Trafficking Victims Into Memory-Zapped Zombies'
Feb. 20 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files have exposed the abuser's disturbing interest in so-called 'Devil's Breath' plants – prompting claims the convicted s-- offender cultivated mind-altering Angel's Trumpet shrubs capable of turning trafficking victims into what one source described as "memory-zapped, childlike zombies."
Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges, is again at the center of controversy after the U.S. Department of Justice released roughly 3.5 million documents related to his case on January 30.
Among the mass document dump are emails suggesting he inquired about trumpet plants, also known as Angel's Trumpet or Brugmansia, which contain scopolamine – a psychoactive compound sometimes dubbed 'Devil's Breath.'
The material has reignited scrutiny of Epstein's activities, including his relationship with ex-Prince Andrew, who has now been quizzed by cops after his name appeared thousands of times in the papers.
Andrew was taken into custody on Thursday, February 19, on suspicion of misconduct in public office – an offense which carries a maximum sentence of life behind bars – after allegations he leaked sensitive information to Epstein during his role as a U.K. trade envoy.
"I Gave Him a LOT of that Scopolamine!"
In one email dated March 3, 2014, sent to an individual identified as Ann Rodriguez, Epstein wrote: "Ask Chris about my Trumpet plants at nursery?" – suggesting he may have been cultivating the plants.
A separate message dated January 27, 2015, apparently forwarded by a photographer, shows an email addressed to Epstein carrying the subject line: "Scopolamine: Powerful drug growing in the forests of Colombia that ELIMINATES free will."
A third document, labeled a "victim impact statement" and dated 2022, includes Joseph Manzaro describing an alleged December 2014 incident in which he claimed he was drugged with scopolamine.
The statement references an individual saying, "I gave him a LOT of that scopolamine!"
A former federal prosecutor familiar with trafficking cases said, "The references to trumpet plants and scopolamine are deeply troubling. Even an academic interest in a substance known for eliminating free will raises red flags in this context."
They added: "Whether or not Epstein ever used the drug, the idea he was cultivating his own stash of a substance he may have used like a date-rape drug to turn his victims into zombies and mangle their memories is deeply disturbing. It really is like something out of a horror film."
Scopolamine is a naturally occurring compound found in plants such as Brugmansia and Datura. In controlled clinical settings, it is used to treat motion sickness by blocking acetylcholine receptors in the brain and nervous system. But higher doses can cause extreme disorientation, memory loss, and heightened suggestibility.
Potential Memory Loss and Royal Accountability
Media reports have linked the drug to cases in Colombia where alleged dealers claimed victims could be rendered compliant to any act.
A toxicology expert said, "Scopolamine can interfere with memory formation and may not always appear in standard toxicology screens. That has contributed to its notoriety. In high enough doses, it can render someone childlike and helpless, and severely mess with their memories."
Angel's Trumpet is a flowering shrub with large, fragrant blooms that can be smoked, ingested, or brewed into tea. Effects typically begin within 30 to 60 minutes. While prized in ornamental gardens, the plant has long been associated with misuse because of its psychoactive properties.
Disgraced royal Andrew, 66, who has denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, was arrested before he was released by British cops "under investigation."