'A Nightmare Disease': Mickey Rourke Claimed ALS-Stricken Eric Dane Was Rushed to Hospital Days Before Death in Deleted Post

"Erick (sic) is adding (fading) quickly this is an incurable nightmare disease there is : NO CURE," he captioned the now-deleted Instagram update. "THANK FULLY HIS WIFE AND CHILDERN (sic) ARE BY HIS SIDE AT THE HOSPITAL WHERE HE WAS RUSHED TO EARLY SUNDAY."

"ALL WE CAN DO FOR ERIC IS PRAY HARD AND HOPE HE'S MOT SUFFERING," Rourke continued. "HOD (sic) BLESS THIS MAN WITH THIS NIGHTMARE DISEASE. THERE IS NOTHING DR'S CAN DO REALLY JUST PRAY THATS ALL ANY OF US WHO LOVE THIS MAN all my love and prayers my brother."