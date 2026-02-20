'A Nightmare Disease': Mickey Rourke Claimed ALS-Stricken Eric Dane Was Rushed to Hospital Days Before Death in Deleted Post
Feb. 20 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Mickey Rourke claimed to know intimate details about late actor Eric Dane's final days in a since-deleted social media post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sunday, February 15, The Wrestler star, 73, said Dane had been hospitalized and was with his wife and two daughters in the week leading up to his tragic death.
What Did Mickey Rourke's Deleted Instagram Post Say?
"Erick (sic) is adding (fading) quickly this is an incurable nightmare disease there is : NO CURE," he captioned the now-deleted Instagram update. "THANK FULLY HIS WIFE AND CHILDERN (sic) ARE BY HIS SIDE AT THE HOSPITAL WHERE HE WAS RUSHED TO EARLY SUNDAY."
"ALL WE CAN DO FOR ERIC IS PRAY HARD AND HOPE HE'S MOT SUFFERING," Rourke continued. "HOD (sic) BLESS THIS MAN WITH THIS NIGHTMARE DISEASE. THERE IS NOTHING DR'S CAN DO REALLY JUST PRAY THATS ALL ANY OF US WHO LOVE THIS MAN all my love and prayers my brother."
When Was Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS?
Dane dropped the bombshell that he'd been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, during an April 2025 interview with People.
"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," he said at the time. "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working."
Eric Dane Lost His Ability to Speak Amid ALS Battle
Over his roughly 10-month battle with ALS, Dane's life changed drastically as his speech and mobility became progressively limited. Toward the end, his Grey's Anatomy co-star Patrick Dempsey revealed that he was almost at the point where he could no longer speak.
"I was corresponding with him, we were texting so I spoke to him about a week ago and some friends of ours went in to see him and he was really starting to lose his ability to speak," he shared. "He was bedridden and it was very hard for him to swallow so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly."
Eric Dane's Family Announced His Death
On February 19, Dane's family confirmed he passed away.
"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the statement read. "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight."
"He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," the statement concluded.
Shonda Rhimes Speaks Out on Eric Dane's Death
The next day, Shonda Rhimes – who created Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and more – spoke out on his death, calling him a "gifted actor" who "left an indelible mark" on the famed medical drama with his portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan.
"We are grateful for the artistry, spirit, friendship and humanity he shared with us for so many years," she wrote via Instagram. "Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and all who were touched by his work."