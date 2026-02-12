EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke's Sad Downfall — And Secret of Why He KO'd GoFundMe Cash

Hollywood hothead Mickey Rourke issued a foul-mouthed denial that he was begging for cash in an online fundraiser after being threatened with eviction from his Los Angeles home over allegedly not paying nearly $60,000 in back rent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The '80s movie hunk, who was recently spotted staying in a West Hollywood hotel, said in a video shared on Instagram: "Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me to donate money, like in a charity, and that's not me, OK? If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f**king charity. I'd rather stick a gun up my ass and pull the trigger."