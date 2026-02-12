Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke's Sad Downfall — And Secret of Why He KO'd GoFundMe Cash

Mickey Rourke's downfall exposes why his KO'd GoFundMe cash vanished amid public fallout mediastorm.

Feb. 12 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Hollywood hothead Mickey Rourke issued a foul-mouthed denial that he was begging for cash in an online fundraiser after being threatened with eviction from his Los Angeles home over allegedly not paying nearly $60,000 in back rent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The '80s movie hunk, who was recently spotted staying in a West Hollywood hotel, said in a video shared on Instagram: "Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me to donate money, like in a charity, and that's not me, OK? If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f**king charity. I'd rather stick a gun up my ass and pull the trigger."

Cash Crisis Sparks GoFundMe Plea

Manager Kimberly Hines approved Mickey Rourke's GoFundMe campaign that surged to nearly $100,000 in 24 hours.
The Angel Heart actor, 73, elaborated the COVID pandemic and Tinseltown writers' strike "killed" his cash – but admitted he was in a "really bad situation" with his rental, claiming his latest landlords "wouldn't fix anything."

According to reports, Rourkey's well-intentioned manager, Kimberly Hines, authorized the GoFundMe campaign, which soared to nearly $100,000 in 24 hours.

Court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com allege ex-boxer Rourker – who received an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe for 2008's The Wrestler – hadn't paid the $5,200 monthly rent for his modest three-bedroom home for nearly a year.

Eviction Notice Triggered GoFundMe Chaos

Court documents obtained claim Rourke failed to pay $5,200 monthly rent for nearly a year.
Rourker was given three-days notice on Dec. 18 to cough up the rent or vacate the premises, according to an eviction notice filed shortly before New Year's Day.

Hines explains that as the fundraiser went viral, Rourker "flipped out."

She's since secured an apartment for her client and retrieved his belongings.

But Hines said if he doesn't want the donations, they will be returned. She stressed her "goal" is to get Mickey working – and claims that he's already received four movie offers.

Tell-All Book to Cash In

An insider said Rourke is considering a tell-all book to raise money.

Yet, one insider told RadarOnline.com the U.K. Big Brother reject, who has a reported net worth of just $50,000, is now considering a tell-all book about his tumultuous life in Hollywood to drum up dough.

"Mickey can be a loose cannon," the source shared. "The temptation to dish real dirt will be hard to resist because the more dirt he spills, the more secrets he spills – the more money he'll make."

