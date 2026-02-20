Eric Dane Received 10-Minute Standing Ovation After 'Emotional' Portrayal of ALS Patient on 'Brilliant Minds' Months Before His Tragic Death at 53

"I have never seen this happen in my entire career, but he essentially got a 10-minute standing ovation after shooting that scene," the show’s creator, Michael Grassi, recalled to USA Today.

In the pivotal scene, Dane's character received the news that his disease was progressing more rapidly than expected, and he had to come to grips with the fact that he would have to reveal his condition to his family, whom he desperately wanted to shield from the inconvenience of his caretaking responsibilities.

Since Dane himself was deep into his battle with the progressive and incurable neurodegenerative disease, Grassi believed the standing ovation was "because it was so beautiful and so honest and so real."