Eric Dane Received 10-Minute Standing Ovation After 'Emotional' Portrayal of ALS Patient on 'Brilliant Minds' Months Before His Tragic Death at 53

Source: Pief Weyman/NBC

Eric Dane played a firefighter battling ALS on a 2025 episode of 'Brilliant Minds.'

Feb. 20 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Eric Dane received a 10-minute standing ovation from the cast and crew of NBC's Brilliant Minds in what would be his final acting role before his death at the age of 53, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dane played a veteran firefighter battling ALS on the medical drama. His devastating scene discussing how he didn't want to burden his ex-wife and daughter with his growing needs had everyone who witnessed it on their feet with emotional applause.

'I've Never Seen Anything Like It'

Source: Pief Weyman/NBC

Eric Dane appeared in a November 2025 episode of NBC's 'Brilliant Minds'.

"I have never seen this happen in my entire career, but he essentially got a 10-minute standing ovation after shooting that scene," the show’s creator, Michael Grassi, recalled to USA Today.

In the pivotal scene, Dane's character received the news that his disease was progressing more rapidly than expected, and he had to come to grips with the fact that he would have to reveal his condition to his family, whom he desperately wanted to shield from the inconvenience of his caretaking responsibilities.

Since Dane himself was deep into his battle with the progressive and incurable neurodegenerative disease, Grassi believed the standing ovation was "because it was so beautiful and so honest and so real."

So Much 'Bravery' In Eric Dane 'Telling His Story'

Source: MEGA

'Brilliand Minds' showrunner Michael Grassi called Eric Dane a 'joy' to work with.

By the time the episode was filmed in October 2025, the Grey's Anatomy alum was already wheelchair bound, which was incorporated into his character. He also had lost the use of his hands, which additionally became a plot point.

"While his character’s finding bravery, there's a lot of bravery in Eric to tell the story as well," Grassi raved about Dane. "To come out and share this part of yourself is vulnerable but also really important, and I think raises awareness and shows people that they're not alone."

The showrunner called the actor a "joy" to work with.

'I'm Grateful That I Can Still Work'

Source: MEGA

Eric Dane became a household name playing Dr. Mark 'McSteamy' Sloan for six seasons.

After the episode aired, Dane revealed during a December 2, 2025, panel that he hoped to keep acting but that the roles would need to be "ALS-centric."

The Euphoria star explained, "I'm fairly limited in what I can do physically as an actor, but I still have my brain, and I still have my speech, so I'm willing to just do about anything."

"I'll take on any role. From here on out, it's going to have to be ALS-centric. It's going to be very difficult for me to play any other role," he noted. "I'm fine with that. I'm grateful that I can still work in any capacity."

Rapid Decline After ALS Diagnosis

Source: MEGA

Eric Dane was surrounded by family and close friends during his final days.

Dane started experiencing the first symptoms of ALS 18 months before he announced his diagnosis in April 2025. The Countdown star's condition began to deteriorate quickly. He was photographed in a motorized wheelchair in September last year.

That same month, his speech was slightly slurred and slower in a video for an I AM ALS research campaign fundraiser. By late December 2025, his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, revealed that Dane required 24/7 nursing care.

Dane's family announced his death on February 19, saying in a statement, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS."

The statement continued, "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

