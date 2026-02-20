EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dane Will Bombshell — ALS Victim Actor's Formerly Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart Set to Inherit His Entire $7Million Showbiz Fortune

He and Gayheart, 54, married in 2004, separated in 2017, and saw her file for divorce in February 2018. But the case never reached judgment and was formally dismissed in March 2025, restoring their full legal status as husband and wife.

That decision now carries profound financial consequences, as Gayheart could inherit Dane's marital share under community property principles. Dane's net worth in 2026 is estimated to sit at $7million.

His family said in a statement announcing his death: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS."

They added: "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."