EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dane Will Bombshell — ALS Victim Actor's Formerly Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart Set to Inherit His Entire $7Million Showbiz Fortune
Feb. 20 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Eric Dane's death at 53 has not only ended a celebrated Hollywood career but left a $7million estate poised to pass to his formerly estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, because the couple never finalized their divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dane, who rose to fame as Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy, died on Thursday, February 19, 10 months after publicly revealing he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – ALS – also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
He and Gayheart, 54, married in 2004, separated in 2017, and saw her file for divorce in February 2018. But the case never reached judgment and was formally dismissed in March 2025, restoring their full legal status as husband and wife.
That decision now carries profound financial consequences, as Gayheart could inherit Dane's marital share under community property principles. Dane's net worth in 2026 is estimated to sit at $7million.
His family said in a statement announcing his death: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS."
They added: "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."
Rebecca Gayheart to 'Inherit His Entire Fortune'
"Throughout his journey with ALS, Dane became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight," the statement continued.
"He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."
A legal source familiar with the situation told us, "Because Eric and Rebecca were still legally married at the time of his death, she stands to inherit his entire fortune.
"The dismissal of the divorce petition effectively reset their legal relationship." The insider added the couple's decision to halt proceedings after seven years of limbo now "shapes the entire estate picture."
Eric Dane's Heartbreaking Diagnosis Details
The legal questions unfolded against the backdrop of Dane's worsening health. After announcing his devastating diagnosis in April 2025, he said, "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."
The actor added, "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."
Gayheart stepped into a central caregiving role as Dane required round-the-clock support.
On social media, the pair described themselves as no longer a conventional couple but a family, united in facing his illness together.
Born in San Francisco in 1972, Dane found acting after initially focusing on water polo. "I was a water polo player in high school, and my season was short, and I ended up getting roped into playing Joe Keller in All My Sons," he said in 2014.
"Dead serious. And I fell in love with it. I was, like, this is the greatest feeling ever!" After guest roles in1990s television, Dane joined Grey's Anatomy in 2006, becoming a breakout star as "McSteamy."
He later appeared in Euphoria, The Last Ship, and films including Marley & Me and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. On a 2024 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, he reflected on his departure from Grey's Anatomy.
"I think I was let go," he said at the time, explaining he had been struggling with addiction but suggesting his salary was a factor.
Along with Gayheart, Dane is survived by their daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.