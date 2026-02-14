Joe Rogan Destroys Donald Trump Over His Handling of Epstein Files — As Podcast Host Rages 'You're Not Protecting the Victims' in Blistering Rant

On Thursday's episode of his podcast, Rogan again raised questions about the botched release of the Epstein files, asking why and how there were so many redactions – especially of names.

"Why would your name be redacted if you're not a victim?" Rogan asked. "Like, this is what's crazy about all this. Like, how come you redact some people and you don’t redact other people?

"Like, what is this? This is not good. None of this is good for this administration."