Joe Rogan Destroys Donald Trump Over His Handling of Epstein Files — As Podcast Host Rages 'You're Not Protecting the Victims' in Blistering Rant
Feb. 13 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan's bromance with Donald Trump has taken another hit, RadarOnline.com can report, after the popular podcaster tore into the president for his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
The former NewsRadio star has been openly questioning more and more of Trump's orders, intensifying speculation he has finally turned against the candidate he endorsed in 2024.
Rogan Questions Trump's Methods
On Thursday's episode of his podcast, Rogan again raised questions about the botched release of the Epstein files, asking why and how there were so many redactions – especially of names.
"Why would your name be redacted if you're not a victim?" Rogan asked. "Like, this is what's crazy about all this. Like, how come you redact some people and you don’t redact other people?
"Like, what is this? This is not good. None of this is good for this administration."
He then turned his vitriol on Trump himself, blasting: "It looks f---ing terrible. It looks terrible. It looks terrible for Trump when he was saying that none of this was real. This is all a hoax. This is not a hoax."
"Like, did you not know? Maybe he didn’t know, if you want to be charitable, but this is definitely not a hoax," Rogan continued. "And if you’ve got redacted people’s names and these people aren’t victims, you’re not protecting the victim. So, what are you doing? And how come all this sh-- is not released?"
Rogan Upset with Trump's Immigration Crackdown
Rogan's apparent disdain and disapproval of Trump have been festering for weeks now. Last month, the 58-year-old publicly questioned the president's immigration crackdown by comparing federal immigration raids to tactics used by Nazi secret police.
The remarks marked his sharpest public criticism yet of Trump's immigration enforcement during the president's second term.
"Are we really going to be the Gestapo? – 'Where's your papers?' Is that what we've come to?" he asked during the episode.
The podcast host made the comparison while weighing arguments from both sides of the immigration debate, a posture that has long defined his political identity and helped make him a cultural bellwether for millions of listeners.
Rogan Picked Trump in 2024
Rogan's comments have drawn attention because of his influence and his past support for Trump.
He voted for Bernie Sanders in 2020 before backing Trump four years later in a shift closely watched by political strategists.
Media outlets, including CNN, have described Rogan's recent remarks as evidence of a break with Trump, though Rogan stopped short of withdrawing his endorsement outright.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Vogue Is No Has Been' — Anna Wintour's 'Disgust' Revealed After Successor Chloe Malle's Comment 'Pierced Her Heart Like a Dagger', Body Language Expert Claims
Trump Brushes Off Any Tension
For his part, Trump has tried to push past questions about a falling out and recently told NBC News anchor Tom Llamas the pair had a "great conversation," and pointed to his recent podcast pop-up as proof.
"Well, look, first of all, he's a great guy. We had a tremendous success before the election. I think it was his biggest interview ever, and over 300 million people. It was very good," Trump bragged about his October 2024 marathon appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.
Trump continued: "I think he's a great guy, and I think he likes me too. And, you know, liking me isn't important."