Joe Rogan Torches FBI Over Epstein Sex-Trafficking Investigation — And Claims Americans Are Being 'Gaslit'
Feb. 12 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan has slammed the FBI after the agency concluded Jeffrey Epstein wasn't running a sex trafficking ring for powerful men after all, RadarOnline.com can report.
The outspoken podcast host was both shocked and appalled at the findings and accused the FBI of "gaslighting" millions of Americans.
Rogan Has His Doubts
An Associated Press review of internal Justice Department records found the FBI collected "ample proof" that Epstein sexually abused underage girls but found "scant evidence" the well-connected financier led a sex trafficking ring serving powerful men.
Rogan wasn't buying that.
"That's the gaslightiest gaslighting s--- I've ever heard in my life," Rogan said. "What do they think is going on? Just a bunch of fun? Bunch of guys hanging out, being fellas, having cocktails, talking about science?"
'Not Enough Evidence'
The AP unearthed one 2025 memo from a prosecutor that determined videos and photos seized from Epstein's homes in New York, Florida, and the Virgin Islands "didn't depict victims being abused or implicate anyone else in his crimes."
Another internal memo from 2019 said an examination of Epstein’s financial records, including payments he made to entities linked to influential business and political leaders, found no connection to criminal activity.
Summarizing the investigation in an email last July, agents said "four or five" Epstein accusers claimed other men or women had sexually abused them. But, the agents said, there "was not enough evidence to federally charge these individuals."
Epstein is Cleared
In a memo released on Monday, July 7, the Department of Justice stated Epstein was not murdered and died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.
Security camera footage from outside of Epstein’s cell was also released to show no one entered the convicted pedophile's cell, though one minute of the video had mysteriously been missing.
The memo also noted: "This systematic review revealed no incriminating 'client list.' There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions.
"We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."
Outrage Over 'Unreadable Files'
Rogan wasn't the only one outraged by the FBI's findings. Journalist Julie K. Brown, whose reporting with the Miami Herald in 2017 and 2018 led to more charges being filed against Epstein, lashed out at the agency for releasing "unreadable" files related to the investigation into the disgraced financier – and demanded "unredacted" versions be made public
Brown shared copies of the files, highlighting the large blocks of information that were redacted, effectively making the release meaningless.
While personal information like Epstein's Social Security number was rightfully redacted, other information listed, such as who drafted the report, who approved the document, and who was charged alongside Epstein, was bizarrely obscured by large white blocks.
She shared the photo on X, writing: "Here is what some of the FBI's Epstein files look like when you search for them in the vault. They are unreadable. They should be unredacted except for the names of victims."