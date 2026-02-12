Joe Rogan Torches FBI Over Epstein Sex-Trafficking Investigation — And Claims Americans Are Being 'Gaslit'

The outspoken podcast host was both shocked and appalled at the findings and accused the FBI of "gaslighting" millions of Americans.

Joe Rogan has slammed the FBI after the agency concluded Jeffrey Epstein wasn't running a sex trafficking ring for powerful men after all, RadarOnline.com can report.

An Associated Press review of internal Justice Department records found the FBI collected "ample proof" that Epstein sexually abused underage girls but found "scant evidence" the well-connected financier led a sex trafficking ring serving powerful men.

"That's the gaslightiest gaslighting s--- I've ever heard in my life," Rogan said. "What do they think is going on? Just a bunch of fun? Bunch of guys hanging out, being fellas, having cocktails, talking about science?"

The AP unearthed one 2025 memo from a prosecutor that determined videos and photos seized from Epstein's homes in New York, Florida, and the Virgin Islands "didn't depict victims being abused or implicate anyone else in his crimes."

Another internal memo from 2019 said an examination of Epstein’s financial records, including payments he made to entities linked to influential business and political leaders, found no connection to criminal activity.

Summarizing the investigation in an email last July, agents said "four or five" Epstein accusers claimed other men or women had sexually abused them. But, the agents said, there "was not enough evidence to federally charge these individuals."