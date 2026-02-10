Epstein Bombshell: Redacted Files Reveal Convicted Pedo Had 9-YEAR-OLD Victim and Was Associated with Top Foreign Government Official

Representatives Thomas Massie, a Republican, and Ro Khanna, a Democrat, revealed during a Monday press conference that six men are likely incriminated in the files.

The duo has spearheaded the release of the Epstein Files since last July and pushed for a vote on their Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was eventually signed into law by Donald Trump.

Massie, of Kentucky, told reporters the files included an individual who is "pretty high up in a foreign government" and urged Trump's Justice Department to "correct their mistakes."

One document posted by Massie contains 18 redactions, four of them being men born before 1970.