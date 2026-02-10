Epstein Bombshell: Redacted Files Reveal Convicted Pedo Had 9-YEAR-OLD Victim and Was Associated with Top Foreign Government Official
Feb. 10 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein had a nine-year-old victim and was associated with a current "senior government official", according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest bombshell allegations surrounding the convicted pedo come from redacted files reviewed by lawmakers, who have accused the DOJ of a cover up.
Latest Horrific Discovery In Epstein Files
Representatives Thomas Massie, a Republican, and Ro Khanna, a Democrat, revealed during a Monday press conference that six men are likely incriminated in the files.
The duo has spearheaded the release of the Epstein Files since last July and pushed for a vote on their Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was eventually signed into law by Donald Trump.
Massie, of Kentucky, told reporters the files included an individual who is "pretty high up in a foreign government" and urged Trump's Justice Department to "correct their mistakes."
One document posted by Massie contains 18 redactions, four of them being men born before 1970.
Close Links To Top Foreign Official
Monday marked the first time members of Congress could view the unredacted files by visiting a Department of Justice building in Northeast Washington, DC, in person and accessing them on the DOJ's computers.
Representative Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, who also visited the DOJ office, said that the files contained several previously unreported young victims.
"You read through these files, and you read about 15-year-old girls, 14-year-old girls, 10-year-old girls. I saw a mention of a nine-year-old girl today. I mean, this is just preposterous and scandalous," Raskin said.
In his reference to a nine-year-old girl, it is unclear if Raskin was citing an email that included a formatting error.
Maxwell Staying Silent At Congress
Meanwhile, Epstein’s former accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell outright refused to answer any questions over her links with the pedophile during a crunch Congress hearing on Monday.
Dressed in a beige prison outfit, the shamed British socialite, 64, was seen invoking her "right to silence" in footage of the deposition as she said she had been urged not to speak by her lawyers.
Maxwell was ordered to give evidence behind closed doors and under oath from the Texas prison where she is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking as part of the committee's Epstein inquiry.
The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the disgraced Brit last year hoping to make her address the endless questions on her pedo pal.
But on Monday morning, Maxwell invoked her 5th Amendment rights and avoided answering any questions.
Shocking footage of the hearing saw her tell Committee chair James Comer after an initial question: "I would like to answer your question.
"But on the advice of counsel I respectively decline to answer this question and any related questions."
In response to Massie and Khanna’s complaints, the DOJ has removed some redactions from the sprawling files.
Replying to one specific file posted by Massie with 18 blacked out names, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said he had unredacted them.
He said on X: "The document you cite has numerous victim names.
"We have just unredacted all non-victim names from this document. The DOJ is committed to transparency."