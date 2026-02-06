Ghislaine Maxwell Behind Bars: Footage of Epstein's Madame in Her 'Hellhole' NYC Prison Cell Released in Document Dump

Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021 for recruiting underage girls for pedophile s-- trafficker Epstein, was being held in the infamous "MDC" during her trial.

Now, a video from 2020 released as part of the latest Epstein files dump shows how she whittled away her days in captivity.

The eerily invasive footage, which was taken by a surveillance camera on July 1, 2020, just before 2 p.m., begins with the now 64-year-old drinking something, then rinsing her cup out in her cramped cellroom sink.