Trump's ICE U-Turn: President Hints at Pulling Immigration Agents from Minneapolis following Fatal Shooting of Nurse Alex Pretti and Subsequent Protests

The president appeared reluctant to defend the unidentified agent who shot Pretti in broad daylight as he expressed his dismay over the man's death.

He said: "I don't like any shooting. I don't like it.

"But I don't like it when somebody goes into a protest and he's got a very powerful, fully-loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also.

"That doesn't play good either."

Pretti, 37, was shot dead by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis on Saturday during a targeted immigration enforcement operation.

Federal officials have claimed Pretti "approached" Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun prior to the fatal shooting — which came just weeks after Renee Good, 37, was shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.