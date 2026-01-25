'He Came to Massacre Agents': Kristi Noem Claims ICE Agent Fired 'Defensive Shots' at 37-Year-Old Minnesota Resident Despite Viral Video Evidence of the Shooting

Speaking at an evening press conference, Noem said Border Patrol agents were attempting to apprehend a violent illegal immigrant when the man, identified as 37-year-old Alex Pretti, interfered with the operation while armed with a handgun.

“An individual approached officers with a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun,” Noem said. “The officers attempted to disarm this individual, but the armed suspect reacted violently. Fearing for his life and for the lives of his fellow officers around him, an agent fired defensive shots.”

Noem said Pretti had two magazines of ammunition and no identification at the time of the encounter.

“It looks like a situation where an individual arrived at the scene to inflict maximum damage on individuals and kill law enforcement,” she added.

Her remarks echoed earlier comments from Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino, who said Pretti intended to cause “maximum damage” and “massacre” immigration agents.