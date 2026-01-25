'He Came to Massacre Agents': Kristi Noem Claims ICE Agent Fired 'Defensive Shots' at 37-Year-Old Minnesota Resident Despite Viral Video Evidence of the Shooting
Jan. 25 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said 37-year-old Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis, intended to "kill law enforcement" officers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She has claimed that agents fired in self-defense during a federal operation despite several video angles from witnesses showing Pretti without a weapon in his hands when he was shot.
Noem's Press Conference
Speaking at an evening press conference, Noem said Border Patrol agents were attempting to apprehend a violent illegal immigrant when the man, identified as 37-year-old Alex Pretti, interfered with the operation while armed with a handgun.
“An individual approached officers with a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun,” Noem said. “The officers attempted to disarm this individual, but the armed suspect reacted violently. Fearing for his life and for the lives of his fellow officers around him, an agent fired defensive shots.”
Noem said Pretti had two magazines of ammunition and no identification at the time of the encounter.
“It looks like a situation where an individual arrived at the scene to inflict maximum damage on individuals and kill law enforcement,” she added.
Her remarks echoed earlier comments from Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino, who said Pretti intended to cause “maximum damage” and “massacre” immigration agents.
Critics Speak Out
Critics quickly challenged Noem's account, pointing to video footage of the shooting. CNN anchor Jake Tapper posted the video on social media and questioned her description of the events, writing, "Is that what you see?"
Noem also blamed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for what she described as rhetoric that encourages violence against federal immigration agents and puts both officers and protesters at risk.
"The Minnesota governor and the Minneapolis mayor need to take a long hard look in the mirror," Noem said. "They need to evaluate their rhetoric and conversations and encouragement of such violence against our citizens and law enforcement officers."
She pointed specifically to recent remarks by Walz, including his statement Saturday that Border Patrol officers were "not law enforcement" and a comment last year in which he referred to ICE as "Donald Trump's modern-day Gestapo."
Noem Criticizes Minnesota State
Noem further criticized Minnesota's policies regarding cooperation with federal immigration authorities, accusing the state of shielding violent criminals from prosecution.
She said Minnesota officials have "refused to turn over murderers… and [have] protected illegal criminals from being brought to justice," contrasting the state with Texas and Florida, which she said cooperate with federal authorities.
"In Minneapolis, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey they instead choose violence. They instead choose to encourage the destruction of their city and crime against their people. It appears they want this lawlessness to continue. It appears they want chaos to distract from threat and fraud and corruption of their city."
Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.