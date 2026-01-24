Another Body in ICE War Zone: Immigration Raid Turns Deadly in Minneapolis as 37-Year-Old Man Is Shot and Killed by Federal Agents

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told outlets in text messages that the man had a firearm with two magazines and that the situation was “evolving.”

The incident unfolded just over a mile from where 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot on January 7 after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fired into her vehicle. Since that shooting, the Twin Cities have seen daily protests against federal immigration enforcement actions.

Walz, a Democrat, said he had been in contact with the White House following Saturday’s shooting and urged President Donald Trump to halt what DHS has described as its largest-ever immigration enforcement operation.

“Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz said in a post on X.

DHS distributed a photograph of a handgun, which it said was in the man’s possession at the time of the shooting.