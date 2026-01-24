Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Minnesota

Another Body in ICE War Zone: Immigration Raid Turns Deadly in Minneapolis as 37-Year-Old Man Is Shot and Killed by Federal Agents

Composite photo of ICE officers
Source: X/@intelFromBrian

A 37-year-old man shot by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis on Saturday has died.

Profile Image

Jan. 24 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

37-year-old Alex Pretti was shot Saturday by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis has died, according to a hospital record, RadarOnline.com can report.

The shooting occurred amid the Trump administration’s intensified immigration enforcement campaign. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said details surrounding the incident were still unclear.

Article continues below advertisement

ICE Incident

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
ice war zone immigration raid turns deadly minneapolis year old killed
Source: MEGA

The shooting occurred amid the Trump administration’s expanded immigration enforcement operation.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told outlets in text messages that the man had a firearm with two magazines and that the situation was “evolving.”

The incident unfolded just over a mile from where 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot on January 7 after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fired into her vehicle. Since that shooting, the Twin Cities have seen daily protests against federal immigration enforcement actions.

Walz, a Democrat, said he had been in contact with the White House following Saturday’s shooting and urged President Donald Trump to halt what DHS has described as its largest-ever immigration enforcement operation.

“Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz said in a post on X.

DHS distributed a photograph of a handgun, which it said was in the man’s possession at the time of the shooting.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: X/@intelFromBrian
Article continues below advertisement

Federal Officers Confronted

ice war zone immigration raid turns deadly minneapolis year old killed
Source: MEGA

DHS said the man had a firearm with two magazines and described the situation as 'evolving'.

After the incident, bystanders confronted federal officers at the scene, shouting profanities and calling them "cowards". One officer reportedly responded mockingly as he walked away, telling the crowd, "Boo hoo", according to outlets. In another confrontation, agents shoved a yelling protester into a vehicle.

Authorities blocked off the intersection where the shooting occurred, and Border Patrol agents remained on the scene carrying batons.

ICE Protest

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photos of King Charles, Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Britain V Trump! How U.K. Prime Minister Could Bar King Charles From Touring States Over The Don's 'Mafia-Style' Greenland Threats

Photo of Donald Trump

Donald Trump Unveils Classified 'Discombobulator' Weapon, Claims It Crippled Maduro’s Army and Left Russian and Chinese Rockets Dead in Their Silos

ice war zone immigration raid turns deadly minneapolis year old killed
Source: MEGA

DHS released a photo of a handgun it said was in the man’s possession.

On Friday, thousands of demonstrators marched through Minneapolis streets in frigid weather, protesting federal immigration operations and demanding that officers leave the state.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also responded on social media, saying she was seeking more information about the shooting and calling for federal agents to withdraw. "Get ICE out of our state NOW," she wrote.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the man who was killed or provided further details on the circumstances that led to the shooting.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.