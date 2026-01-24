Another Body in ICE War Zone: Immigration Raid Turns Deadly in Minneapolis as 37-Year-Old Man Is Shot and Killed by Federal Agents
Jan. 24 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
37-year-old Alex Pretti was shot Saturday by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis has died, according to a hospital record, RadarOnline.com can report.
The shooting occurred amid the Trump administration’s intensified immigration enforcement campaign. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said details surrounding the incident were still unclear.
ICE Incident
Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told outlets in text messages that the man had a firearm with two magazines and that the situation was “evolving.”
The incident unfolded just over a mile from where 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot on January 7 after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fired into her vehicle. Since that shooting, the Twin Cities have seen daily protests against federal immigration enforcement actions.
Walz, a Democrat, said he had been in contact with the White House following Saturday’s shooting and urged President Donald Trump to halt what DHS has described as its largest-ever immigration enforcement operation.
“Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz said in a post on X.
DHS distributed a photograph of a handgun, which it said was in the man’s possession at the time of the shooting.
Federal Officers Confronted
After the incident, bystanders confronted federal officers at the scene, shouting profanities and calling them "cowards". One officer reportedly responded mockingly as he walked away, telling the crowd, "Boo hoo", according to outlets. In another confrontation, agents shoved a yelling protester into a vehicle.
Authorities blocked off the intersection where the shooting occurred, and Border Patrol agents remained on the scene carrying batons.
ICE Protest
On Friday, thousands of demonstrators marched through Minneapolis streets in frigid weather, protesting federal immigration operations and demanding that officers leave the state.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar also responded on social media, saying she was seeking more information about the shooting and calling for federal agents to withdraw. "Get ICE out of our state NOW," she wrote.
Officials have not yet released the identity of the man who was killed or provided further details on the circumstances that led to the shooting.